Following the sell-out of annual Philadelphia-favorite and 6th consecutive A Soulful Christmas in record-breaking time, the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus announces Gospel on the Plaza, a series of FREE Gospel performances by Philadelphia choirs on the Commonwealth Plaza stage throughout the holiday season. Performances begin Saturday, November 30 and run through Sunday, December 22. All hour-long concerts will be full of Gospel favorites and sounds of the seasons, featuring local choirs every week, with specific choirs to be announced at a later date.

"The selling out of A Soulful Christmas further emphasizes that there is a strong appetite for Gospel programming on our Cultural Campus," said Anne Ewers, President & CEO of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. "That's why in 2018 we partnered with WDAS for a FREE community broadcast of A Soulful Christmas, furthering our commitment to the Philadelphia-area faith community. The FREE Gospel expansion is an added invitation for guests to experience additional family-friendly programming."

"As part of our ongoing commitment to engage guests with interactive, experimental, and accessible programming in our Commonwealth Plaza and beyond, Gospel on the Plaza is an opportunity for our Cultural Campus to extend the reach of one of our most beloved annual events," said Ed Cambron, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. "FREE programming makes our monthly programs so accessible, from the Latin music & dance party La NOCHE, to PNC Grow Up Great for our littlest musical theater & jazz lovers, to experiencing new artists at Sittin' In."

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus has a commitment to serving the diverse and inclusive communities of the Greater Philadelphia area all year long. Recognizing diversity is a major strength of the region, the Kimmel Center is dedicated to creating an environment where everyone feels welcome and valued onstage and off. Designed to reflect the broad and diverse interests of Philadelphia audiences, FREE programming ranges from jazz to Latin music, Broadway showtunes to organ demonstrations, community chat-backs to seasonal happenings. For additional & the most up-to-date information on these FREE events or any Kimmel Center Cultural Campus event, please visit www.kimmelcenter.org.

In its 7th year, A Soulful Christmas brings together regional choristers for an uplifting communal gathering of holiday spirituals and gospel favorites, honoring Reverend Dr. Norman Hutchins and led by Artistic & Music Director Dr. J. Donald Dumpson. Last year's A Soulful Christmas performance was further distributed throughout the region in a FREE broadcast on Christmas Day, produced in partnership with WDAS. The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is committed to continuing this tradition, expanding the reach of the successful event, and is looking for a 2019 broadcast partner.

Other featured upcoming performances at the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus include: The Kingdom Choir (November 1, 2019, Merriam Theater), Black Violin: Impossible Tour (November 8, 2019, Academy of Music), and A Soulful Christmas (December 10, 2019, Verizon Hall).





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You