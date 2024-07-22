Review: THE WEDDING SINGER at Royale Theatre At Planet Royale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale is a unique venue, and producer Drew Anthony knows as much, with several productions appearing perfectly suited to the space. THE WEDDING SINGER is no exception, leaning into the space it has to make the audience feel like they’re at a wedding as much as they are at a show. Filled with outstanding performances and a catchy 80s soundtrack, THE WEDDING SINGER makes for a perfect night out.

The musical THE WEDDING SINGER is based on the 1998 film starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, and this production could have chosen to imitate the movie and been fine. However, each performer ensures to add a bit of themselves to the show and become even better than the source material.

Greg Jarema makes an excellent Robbie, being over the top when he needs to be but equally loveable and a touch dorky as needed. Jarema has the knack for appearing perfect for every part he plays, and his excellent singing and exquisite timing means this is another outstanding performance from someone who never seems to give anything else. Opposite Jarema as Julia is Kate Sisley. Sisley perhaps is a bit more Drew Barrymore than other characters are their originals, but this serves to ensure her character is likeable and hilarious. Kate Sisley then takes it above and beyond with excellent jokes and a stunning singing voice.

One of the highlights of the show is Marian Byrne as Grandma Rosie. The character is an integral part of the show and some wise guidance- as well as some cheeky one liners- force the audience to fall in love with Byrne. Lucy Goodrick seems perfectly suited to the strong accent and outrageous hair as Holly, being a perfect friend and counterpart to Julia. Marshall Brown and Noah Skape make perfect bandmates Sammy and George with perfect wedding band energy. Tyler Jacob Jones takes the unlikeable Glen and makes him a crowd darling without at all detracting from his part as de facto villain, and in a similar role, Perth is delighted to welcome back Charlize Gosnell who has grown and developed whilst working and training in London over the last few years.

Being an 80s musical there is a significant visual aspect to the show, and Annette Stivaletta’s are a spectacle unto themselves, contributing heavily to how the scene is set, whilst cabaret icon Cece Desist’s costume supervision ensure the costumes are as over the top as they need to be. Similarly, the wigs by Rachel Burgess. Deanna Nishi and Bianca Narducci are almost worthy of a character credit, dominating the stage and ensuring everyone knows what the 80s was about. There is a reasonably large ensemble to this show (necessary to make the wedding dancefloors look real), and Jamie & Suzi Rolton’s choreography capture the theme of the time perfectly whilst adding another stunning layer to the show.

Big energy, big music numbers, big choreography pieces, and big hair absolutely abound in this production of THE WEDDING SINGER. There is nothing guilty about this guilty pleasure, with excellent performances and outstanding singing and dancing making THE WEDDING SINGER perfect for a night out.

THE WEDDING SINGER is at The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale until August 4th. Tickets from Ticketmaster. More information available at Drew Anthony Creative.

