Review: LASSÙ COSMIC CABARET at Lassu Chapiteau

Fringeworld is back to fill your days and add something to your nights, and a very special offering this year is LASSÙ. Founded by Merrick Ashton, LASSÙ showcases what happens when someone with circus in their blood creates a show for today. There’s a little something for everyone in this high paced, high energy show that combines many circus disciplines in a cabaret style show under the Lassù Chapiteau.

LASSÙ is a visual feast, a vibrant spectacle of colour and movement that draws you in from the moment the curtains rise. Merrick Ashton has a clear vision and desire to entertain, and it's evident in every aspect of the production. The performers are all incredibly talented, all taking ‘traditional’ circus acts and transforming them into something sexy and amazing, all held together with some more classic physical comedy from the clowns. What’s more, the separate acts flow seamlessly from one to the next, and whilst the storyline may not be an important part of the show, it serves to bring the acts together into a cohesive and connected show. The cabaret style presentation keeps the energy high and the audience engaged, helped by high energy performers and singing and dancing that capture and hold your attention.

Whilst LASSÙ uses a variety of circus staples, there is nothing normal about them. There’s acrobatics like you’ve never seen before, a fire breather that always finds a new boundary to push, and strong men that are as entertaining as they are sexy. An old-school knife thrower starts off simple but finishes with crossbow sharpshooting, whilst some aerial acrobatics leave you truly amazed. On top of all this, there’s a truly amazing balancing act that not only makes you wonder how they’ll pull off the next stunt, but raises the stakes again and again to leave the audience truly stunned. Filling the gaps between the stunning acts are eye catching dancers, whilst the clowns push the story along whilst bringing a smile to your face.

LASSÙ is a must-see for anyone who loves circus, cabaret, or simply a good night out. The classic circus and cabaret shows with a modern twist bring out the crowds energy and leave everyone simply awestruck. You quite simply haven’t seen it all until you’ve seen LASSÙ.

LASSU is playing at the Lassu Chapiteau at Taylor Reserve until February 16th. Tickets available from Fringeworld Perth. More information available at Lassu Cosmic Cabaret.

