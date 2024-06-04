Video: Patti LuPone Talks A LIFE IN NOTES, Sondheim, and More on Australia's ABC News 7:30

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Patti LuPone recently chatted with Sarah Ferguson from the Australian news program, 7:30 about her new show A Life In Notes, which comes to Australia this month.

LuPone talked about the show and what her longtime fans can expect the iconic performer to bring to the stage.

"It's songs from my life, basically," she explains. "There are some Broadway songs that I'm associated with but...when we're growing up, and we're listening to our music, and how it affects us, I wanted to sing songs that I heard as a kid, growing up on Long Island."

Throughout the interview, LuPone also talked about highlights from her career, including all of the work she has done with Stephen Sondheim. She recalled times where he gave her very harsh notes during rehearsals, and even got emotional telling the story.

"You have to be tough in this business to survive that kind of onslaught of criticism, but I wouldn't change it for the world because I learned so much from him," she said.

Watch the full interview in the video above!

Patti LuPone's A Life In Notes Australian tour will begin in Adelaide on Wednesday, 19 June as part of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival with performances in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to follow. Learn more and purchase tickets at pattilupone.com.au.