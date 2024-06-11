BROTHERS WRECK Comes to Subiaco Arts Centre in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company will present the Western Australian Premiere of Brothers Wreck, written by Jada Alberts, examining the struggle between forgiveness and sorrow at the Subiaco Arts Centre from 5 to 20 July.

Ruben, a 21-year-old aboriginal man wakes to find that his cousin has died by suicide on a hot Darwin morning. What follows is the story of a family holding itself together in the face of tragedy – as their people have done generation after generation.

This play asks us: how do we process grief? And how many other people does it take for each of us to live? Little by little, Ruben’s family brings him back from the edge.

Brothers Wreck is a story of the hope, humour, and pathos of a tightknit, loving family. It is a reminder that the ties of our loved ones can pull us through even the most shattering events.

Director Maitland Schnaars, Artistic Director of Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company, said, “Sometimes death has the most to teach us about life, and this play is about life. Jada Albert’s script, a series of short, unpretentious, plain‐speaking scenes is a very powerful piece of writing. It delivers an important message, one of compassion, understanding and respect. It will get people talking.”

Brothers Wreck is a powerful, emotional and transformative night of theatre. If you see one show at Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company this year, this is the one to see.

Yirra Yaakin – Two Show Package. Audience members can purchase tickets to Yirra Yaakin's Brothers Wreck and Operation Boomerang at Subiaco Arts Centre to receive discount pricing on tickets to both performances.

Duration: 80 minutes (subject to change)

Warnings: Contains strong coarse language and adult themes, including references to suicide and alcohol abuse.

Age Recommendation: Recommended for ages 15 +

Comments