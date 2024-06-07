Beatles Inspired Play Highlights Perth Theatre's Autumn Season Subscription

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new play based on the time when The Beatles performed in Dundee is one of the highlights of Perth Theatre's autumn Season Subscription.

Written by Gabriel Quigley and directed by Sally Reid, Perth Theatre's production of There's A Place, in Perth Theatre from Thursday 17 October until Saturday 2 November, follows a group of Beatlemaniacs as they camp out by Loch Earn in a desperate attempt to meet their heroes. Taking place on the 60th anniversary of when The Beatles came to Perthshire and performed in Dundee, this funny and energetic new show is an exploration of friendship, rivalries, secrets and songs, played out to the backing track of obsessive fandom.

Season opener, Thunder Road Theatre's Shock Horror from Wednesday 4 until Saturday 7 September is inspired by classic theatre ghost stories and cinema's greatest frights. Combining live performance and big-screen action, audiences will be taken on a chilling journey into a haunted past - because everyone loves a horror film… until they realise they're all alone in the dark…

A Raw Material & Vanishing Point co-production in association with Aberdeen Performing Arts, Love Beyond on Friday 20 and Saturday 21 September follows a dementia sufferer as a visit from his wife rekindles their love. As Henry loses his means of communicating with those around him, he finds himself in a unique world where he must confront the only thing that remains – himself.

A group of travelling players from south of the border attempt to conquer the beautiful yet unforgiving landscape of the Highlands and Islands' performing arts circuit in Middle Ground Theatre's Dial M For Mayhem from Tuesday 24 until Saturday 27 September. Complete with internal company squabbling, the unpredictable Scottish weather, turbulent Cal Mac ferries, isolated overnight hospitality, international and local box office competition and the sluggish invincibility of a Mercedes van, the scene is gleefully set for unbelievably alarming hilarious ACT II chaos!!

After There's A Place from Thursday 17 October until Saturday 2 November, the Season Subscription series closes with a welcome return of the National Theatre of Scotland and Pitlochry Theatre's production of Enough of Him from Thursday 7 until Saturday 9 November. A sell out when it played in the Joan Knight Studio and now promoted to the main stage, Enough of Him is based on the true story of Joseph Knight, an African man enslaved by plantation owner Sir John Wedderburn and brought to Scotland to serve in his Perthshire mansion. Highly favoured by Wedderburn and yet still enslaved, Knight balances on the knife edge between obligation and a soul-deep yearning for freedom. Written by Glasgow-based writer May Sumbwanyambe, this compelling domestic drama is a thrilling exploration of power and its attendant tensions: between those who are enslaved and those who are free, servants and masters, husbands and wives.

Commenting on the Perth Theatre Season Subscription which rewards loyal theatre attenders with discounts of up to 25% when booking shows together, Christopher Glasgow, Director of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall said:

“At Perth Theatre and Concert Hall we are committed to bringing the best of the best to audiences, as well as offering excellent value for money. The Season Subscription allows us to programme a first-class collection of in-house and visiting productions for theatre lovers to pick and choose from, whilst saving money the more they book. The autumn season offers another selection of fantastic shows from some of the UK's top theatre companies, alongside our own production of There's A Place, directed by the superbly talented Perth actor and director Sally Reid. From fright nights to tender love stories, comedic capers to poignant dramas and trips down memory lane, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy in our autumn Season Subscription.”

Audience members can become season subscribers by booking at least three shows in one sale for a 15% discount on tickets, or five shows to save 25%.

Each season subscription show comes with an accompanying Theatre Talk during the run. Free to subscribers and just £2 for non-subscribers, these exclusive and intimate talks with Gail Wyle, Chair of BOOKMARK Blairgowrie Book Festival offer backstage stories, historical insights and fascinating discussions to deepen the theatre experience.

For further information and to book Perth Theatre Season Subscription shows and Theatre Talks visit perththeatreandconcerthall.com or call or visit the Perth Theatre Box Office (01738 621031 10:00 – 18:00 Tuesday to Saturday).

