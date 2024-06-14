Video: Meet the Creators Behind the Tony-Nominated Shows of 2024

Click Here for More on Talking Tonys

What makes a perfect Broadway play or musical? The creators of this season's Tony-nominated productions have some idea!

Watch as we catch up with Tony nominees: Jocelyn Bioh (Jaja's African Hair Braiding), Joshua Harmon (Prayer for the French Republic), Amy Herzog (Mary Jane, An Enemy of the People), Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Appropriate), LaChanze and Jamie Forshaw (Jaja's Arican Hair Braiding), Rachel Sussman and Jill Furman (Suffs), and Barry Grove and Lynne Meadow (Prayer for the French Republic, Mary Jane, and Jaja's African Hair Braiding).

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.