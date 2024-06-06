THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Perth This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A macabre and darkly humorous take on The Addams Family is spooking the stage as a hauntingly ghoulish musical at Roleystone Theatre.

Directed by Michelle Ezzy, the show features The Addams Family characters you remember – but Wednesday is all grown up and now has a boyfriend.

The potential in-laws are invited to dinner and some ghostly ancestors decide to join them, adding to the chaos that ensues.

Composer Andrew Lippa wrote most of the musical to match each character’s personality by giving Gomez a flamenco-style Spanish score, Wednesday a more contemporary feel and Fester a vaudevillian score.

“There’s so much source material for people to play with, which is great,” Michelle said.

“Every version of the character is a little bit different so it allows the actors to add their own take.

“Given there’s a time jump from the movies, I think people will accept some of the changes.”

Michelle began directing in 2016 after taking up a position as music and theatre educator at John Curtin College of the Arts.

Stepping up to the stage in 2017, she has since appeared in a plethora of productions with Roleystone, Agelink, Marloo and Melville Theatres and the Koorliny Arts Centre.

Other productions with Michelle as director at the helm have included Secret Bridesmaids’ Business, The Appleton Ladies’ Potato Race, Harry’s Bounty, Through These Lines and Emilie La Marquise Du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight.

“I directed The Addams Family with a youth cast in 2017 and absolutely loved the show,” she said.

“I thought this would be a really fun show to bring to the newly rebuilt Roleystone Theatre.”

The Addams Family plays at 7.30pm June 28, 29, July 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13; 5pm June 30; and 2pm July 13. Tickets are $28, $24 concession – book at tinyurl.com/addamsfamily2024.

Note: the show has mature themes including sexual references, morbid content and dark humour and is recommended for ages 16+.

Roleystone Theatre is at 587 Brookton Highway, Roleystone.

