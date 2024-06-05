SONGMAKER 2024 To Celebrate Of 50 Years Of Music By Dougie Maclean 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday July 6th at Perth Concert Hall, Dougie MacLean will celebrate a long and vibrant 50 years as a songmaker and inspired performer. He will showcase some of the songs and tunes that have brought him success at home and abroad, in the company of musical friends who have been important to his journey.

Most renowned for his song Caledonia, and melody The Gael and inspired performances in venues from London's Festival Hall, to New York's Carnegie Hall and Sydney's Opera House, Dougie's popularity is still growing as his weekly broadcasts begun in March 2020 from his Old Schoolhouse in Perthshire have reached over 4 million viewers in more than 70 different countries! He has received three prestigious Tartan Clef Awards, a place in the Scottish Music Hall of Fame, a Lifetime Achievement Award from BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, and Honorary Doctorate and an OBE! “

Artists that will join him for this very special concert will range from Ross Ainslie, Alan Sutherland, Chris Agnew and Jamie MacLean who are all members of the Dougie MacLean Band (whose filmed recording of “Caledonia” has has 12.5 million views on Youtube!), to guitarist Martin Hadden who performed in the very first band Dougie was in at age 17 called Puddocks Well. Also joining Dougie on stage will be Davy Duncan and Chris Smith who were gig partners in his first trio (performing “Thundering In”) being joined by electric guitarist Jimmy Anderson for “Turning Away”. Other wonderful musicians will join Dougie including Greg Lawson (performing on “Not Lie Down”), Tim Edey (performing on“Broken Wings”) and Perthshire vocalist Gina Macleod.

Other members of the 10 piece MacLean Project (which enjoyed great success at HebCelt and Perthshire Amber Festivals) Pete Garnett, Hannah Fisher, Sorren Maclean and Gordon Maclean will also be part of the stellar line-up. Members of The Vale of Atholl Pipes and Drums will work their magic with him on Dougie's tribute to his lost Gaelic tongue in “Stolen” and his celebrated composition “The Gael”!

Those who love the direct intimacy of Dougie MacLean's solo performance, with his compelling choruses and wonderful stories, will not be disappointed either as that is always an essential part of a Dougie MacLean concert!

