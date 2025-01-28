Review: BERNIE DIETER'S CLUB KABARETT at The Ice Cream Factory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fringe World is back in full swing, and once again Bernie Dieter's CLUB KABARETT is a must-see! This year's show brings the same captivating energy and thrilling performances, but with some exciting new additions. The wide expanses of The Ice Cream Factory in Northbridge suit the theme and energy of it to a T, and as always Bernie Dieter and her team have crafted a show to truly take your breath away.

From the moment you step into the Ice Cream Factory, you're transported to a world of glamour, grit, and good times. Bernie Dieter is a captivating host, her quick wit and playful charm drawing the audience in from the very beginning. Every year she seems to bring more of her vocals into the show, and this year she truly breaks the mould of MC, managing and manipulating the theme and energy of the show at her will. The live band only adds to the mood, lifting the audience and setting the pace to ensure that you never have time to wonder "What next?"

As always, CLUB KABARETT is more than just a showcase of individual talent: it's a carefully crafted experience that seamlessly blends different styles and genres. Each performer brings their own unique flavour to the show, creating a tapestry of entertainment that is both diverse and cohesive. In short, you will quite likely be led to wonder “What was that?!?” more than once. Bernie Dieter seems to always seek performers with a bit of extra X factor, and this year is no different. There are acrobats and balancing acts, but not the likes you’ve seen before. There’s a drag queen that gives you more than you expect from a drag act, and towards the end two aerial acts with different acts come together in perfect synchrony to truly wow you.

Just like in previous years, CLUB KABARETT captures the essence of Fringe World. It's daring, sexy, and humorous, with something to appeal to everyone. Whether you're a seasoned Fringe-goer or a first-timer, this show is not to be missed. It's THE benchmark for cabaret performance, and a reminder of the power of live entertainment to transport and inspire.

BERNIE DIETER'S CLUB KABARETT is at the Ice Cream Factory for Fringeworld until February 16th. Tickets and more information from Fringeworld.

