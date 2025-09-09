LORD OF THE RINGS Musical Enters Voluntary Administration After Australian Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LORStage Asia Pacific Pty Ltd has entered voluntary administration, according to reporting by Aussie Theatre. In an email sent Friday, September 5, 2025, at 10:50 a.m., director Torben Brookman informed suppliers and colleagues of the decision, calling it 'devastating' while acknowledging the impact on long-term partners.

"I'm writing to inform you that we have unfortunately had to make the decision to place LORStage Asia Pacific Pty Ltd into Voluntary Administration," Brookman said in the message obtained by Aussie Theatre. "This has been a devastating decision to make as we are aware of the impact that this has on our long-term suppliers and partners."

Brookman explained that while the company believed in its ongoing viability due to international interest in the production, financial obligations and a letter of demand forced the decision.

Earlier this year, LORStage Asia Pacific produced The Lord of the Rings, A Musical Tale in a large-scale actor-musician staging. The production opened at Sydney’s State Theatre in January 2025 before moving to Perth, Melbourne, and the Gold Coast. Featuring music by A. R. Rahman, Värttinä, and Christopher Nightingale, the musical retells Tolkien’s trilogy with an intimate approach developed at the Watermill Theatre in the UK and later in Chicago.

Voluntary administration places an independent practitioner in control of a company while options are considered, including a deed of company arrangement, a return to directors, or liquidation. Brookman noted that the appointed administrator would contact creditors directly.