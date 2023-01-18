Exclusive New Series Brings Classical Stars To Perth Concert Hall

Perth Concert Hall's new CLASSICAL STARS series welcomes some of the Hall's most memorable and charismatic performers back in an exclusive collection of concerts.

Created by James Waters, Creative Director for Classical Music following conversations with audience members about some of the stand-out performances they had enjoyed in the Hall's acclaimed acoustic, CLASSICAL STARS shines a spotlight on four globally celebrated soloists.

Launching the series on Tuesday 31 January, pianist Paul Lewis will set off on a Scottish exclusive musical journey through the complete cycle of Schubert piano sonatas to be performed across two seasons. Described by The Guardian as 'a superlative interpreter of these works', he has become a familiar and popular face in Perth Concert Hall and is much celebrated for the personal interpretations he brings to his performances.

On Friday 24 February, one of the finest guitarists in the world, Miloš Karadaglić will make a much-anticipated return to Perth Concert Hall to perform his homage to Spanish guitar virtuoso Andrés Segovia in a programme to include works by Sor, Bach, Albeniz and Villa-Lobos.

With a trajectory that moved from winning BBC Young Musician of the year in 2016 to performing at a Royal Wedding to a worldwide audience of millions, Sheku Kanneh-Mason's charismatic personality and sublime musicianship have placed him in global demand. The celebrated cellist has found time in his busy schedule to visit Perth Concert Hall with a programme featuring Bach, Britten, Brouwer and Simcock on Thursday 16 March.

Jess Gillam is not just a virtuoso saxophonist but is also a sparkling broadcaster and a fantastic advocate for all types of music. She wowed the audience when she last played in Perth with her eclectic programming and dynamic performance. She'll be joined by her talented Ensemble for what promises to be an electrifying concert of works by Bernstein, CPE Bach, Meredith Monk, Philip Glass and more on Tuesday 16 May.

Paul Lewis will continue his Schubertian odyssey on Tuesday 6 June.

James Waters said, "We are proud to welcome four of today's most exciting artists back to Perth Concert Hall for our Classical Stars series. Paul Lewis is famed worldwide for his Schubert interpretations, Miloš offers fantastic Spanish repertory, Sheku Kanneh-Mason is now one of the world's leading cellists, and saxophonist Jess Gillam is a bundle of charismatic musical energy. All these performances are exclusive to Perth Concert Hall and underline the strength of our classical offer which is unique in Scotland."

More classical moments to savour in the upcoming months at Perth Concert Hall include the regular Monday Lunchtime Concerts series which, this season includes a special selection of Brahms performances from Maxwell String Quartet, Ben Goldscheider, Michael Collins and Irène Duval in co-production with BBC Radio 3. Perth Concert Series presents BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and the BBC Singers in an evening of Stravinsky and Bach on Friday 27 January, Scottish Chamber Orchestra visits the magical world of Mendelssohn on Wednesday 1 March and Royal Scottish National Orchestra offers a festival of Brahms on Thursday 30 March. Romance and emotion are on the cards on Saturday 18 February when inspiring international violinist Jennifer Pike and Armenian State Symphony Orchestra play works by Khachaturian and Tchaikovsky. Ukrainian National Opera presents Verdi's Aïda on Sunday 19 February and Perth's own curated Piano Sundays series concludes with recitals from Imogen Cooper and Piotr Anderszewski.

For tickets and information visit www.perththeatreandconcerthall.com, call the Ticketing team on 01738 621031 or visit the Perth Theatre Box Office between 10am and 4pm Monday to Saturday.