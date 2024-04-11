EVIL DEAD Musical Comes to Perth This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A cult classic horror film franchise from the 1980s has risen from the dead – reincarnated as a comedy musical at Limelight Theatre.

Written by George Reinblatt and directed by Kieran Ridgway, the Australian premiere of Evil Dead: The Musical is a re-telling of the first two films with five college students excited to spend a weekend in the woods in a seemingly abandoned cabin.

But after stumbling upon The Book of the Dead, they accidentally unleash a demonic terror and find themselves face-to-face with untold evil forces.

“Evil Dead: The Musical is a wild, energetic and hilarious show that is still accessible to those who haven’t seen the movies,” Kieran said.

“With blood, bad puns and inappropriate jokes flying everywhere, along with heightened characters, it creates an out-of-world show experience.

“The musical has all the main beats of the films with a perfect blend that connects the first two movies.”

Involved in theatre since 2018, Kieran started as a pit musician and then created his own original score for Marloo Theatre’s production of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest in 2022.

Since then, he has been musical director for various shows at Marloo, Art in Motion, Limelight, Stirling, Koorliny and Garrick Theatres and has been recognised for his original compositions and joyful conducting at the annual Finley Awards.

“As a massive fan of the entire Evil Dead franchise, the minute I discovered there was a musical, I contacted the rights owners to check its availability for Australia,” Kieran said.

“My love for the original franchise stems from when I was about 10 and watched the movie with my brother.

“The main challenge is handling the musical’s insane energy on stage with all the big technical requirements to do it justice for the Australian premiere.”

Evil Dead: The Musical plays at 7.30pm April 26, 27, May 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11 with a 2pm matinee May 5. Tickets are $37, $32 concession – book at TAZTix.com.au/limelight or call TAZTix on 9255 3336.

Note: the show contains mature content including adult themes, strong coarse language, sexual references, physical violence, strobe lighting and blood, gore and smoke effects and is recommended for people aged 16 and over.

Limelight Theatre is on Civic Drive, Wanneroo.