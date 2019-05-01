BWW Feature: PAWA AWARDS at The State Theatre Centre Of Western Australia

The 2018 Performing Arts WA Awards gala event - the local theatre and dance industry's peak awards - were held on Monday 29 April at the State Theatre Centre of Western Australia.

This once-a-year celebration recognised outstanding achievements by actors, directors, theatre and dance-makers, designers and productions companies, with 23 awards presented out of 111 nominations.

Winners in theatre included You Know We Belong Together - a BLACK SWAN, Perth Festival and DADAA Co-Production for Best Mainstage Production and Frankie's by The Blue Room Theatre & Variegated Productions for Best Independent Production. Amy Mathews (mainstage) and Frieda Lee (independent) won Best Actors (female) and Kelton Pell (mainstage) and St John Cowcher (independent) won Best Actors (male).

Winners in dance included Dust on the Shortbread by Anything Is Valid Dance Theatre for Best Production, while Oscar Valdés won Best Performer (male) and Ella-Rose Trew won Best Performer (female). Grayson Millwood & Gavin Webber won Best Director/Choreographer for Frank Enstein by The Farm in collaboration with Co3 Australia.

Performing Arts WA Chair, Monica Main said they were thrilled to present a record number of awards on the night - not only in Theatre, but for the very first time, in Dance.

"There were new awards recognising newcomers, performers and choreographers as well as new awards to recognise the outstanding work done by our composers, sound designers, costume designers, set designers, and lighting designers," she said.

"The talent in the WA professional performing arts sector is phenomenal and we congratulate all of the winners and nominees whose contributions have enriched the lives of West Australians".

For the full list of nominees and award-winners, go to: https://www.performingartswa.org.au/2018-awards-ceremony

About Performing Arts WA

The Performing Arts WA Awards (formerly the Equity Guild Awards) have been held since 2000 to recognise excellence the performing arts industry.

Performing Arts WA is the trading name of The Equity Benevolent Guild of WA. As well as hosting the state's premier awards for the professional live performing arts, it provides confidential support to actors and entertainers in times of crisis, ill health or hardship.

The 2018 Awards ushered in a new structure and judging process, with each panel consisting of a mix of professional artists, media, arts professionals and performers. For the full list of judges, go to: https://www.performingartswa.org.au/judging-panels.

Source: Media Release





