THE BEACH BOYS Bring The Sounds Of Summer To A Desert Winter At The McCallum

The McCallum Theatre welcomes the return of The Beach Boys for two performances on Sunday, December 1, at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm. You can capsulize most pop music acts by how many hits they've had and how many millions of albums they've sold. These conventional measurements fall short when you're assessing the impact of The Beach Boys. This band birthed a torrent of hit singles and sold albums by the tens of millions. Its greater significance lies in the fact that The Beach Boys' songs forever changed the musical landscape, profoundly influencing countless performing artists.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who, along with Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Christian Love, Brian Eichenberger, Randy Leago and Scott Totten continue the iconic American band's legacy. Grammy-winning songwriter Bruce Johnston joined The Beach Boys in 1965, replacing Glen Campbell, who filled in for Brian Wilson, on vocals/bass, when he retired from touring. Johnston's vocal work with such legendary artists as Elton John and Pink Floyd firmly established him among rock's elite artists.

Captained by Mike Love, The Beach Boys play a busy schedule of concerts, averaging 150 shows a year, ranging from summer festivals to New Year's celebrations and special events across the globe.

The Beach Boys continue to create and perform with the same bold imagination and style that marked their debut over 50 years ago. In 2013, their triple Platinum release Sounds of Summer, and its companion The Warmth of the Sun,marked a resurgence in Beach Boys interest.

The Beach Boys found, through their music, the key to unfading youth. To these guys, the beach isn't just a place where the surf comes to play, it's where life is renewed and made whole again.

Had this remarkable band been less committed to its art and its fans, it could have retired with honor at dozens of points along the way, confident that it had made a lasting contribution to world culture. It could have rested on the success of the Pet Sounds masterpiece in 1966, or after Mike Love's concept album Endless Summer ignited a second generation of Beach Boys fans, or after recording Love's co-written Golden Globe nominated "Kokomo" in 1988 (the group's best-selling single ever), or after being inducted that same year into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, or after watching worldwide album sales blow past 100 million, or after winning the NARAS Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001. And still, The Beach Boys continue to have fun, fun, fun, with no end in sight. In 2012, The Beach Boys scheduled a 74 date 50th Anniversary Reunion Tour in which the original members reunited and released That's Why God Made the Radio. The album debuted at #3 on the Billboard charts, their highest chart position in 37 years, an unprecedented milestone.

In 2016, The Beach Boys celebrated the 50th anniversary of the hit "Good Vibrations," considered one of the great masterpieces in rock and roll. The band commemorated this prolific time in the life of The Beach Boys with a "50 Years of Good Vibrations"tour.

In 2016, Mike Love released his New York Times best-selling memoir GOOD VIBRATIONS: My Life as a Beach Boy. In 2017, he released a double album, Unleash the Love, featuring 13 previously unreleased songs and 14 re-recordings of Beach Boys classics. Love released a holiday album,Reason for the Season (2018), featuring new holiday songs and old favorites.

Few acts can match The Beach Boys' concert presence, spirit and performance. They were center-stage at Live Aid, multiple Farm Aids, the Super Bowl, the White House, and the Statue of Liberty's 100th Anniversary Salute. On one day alone on July 4, 1985, they played to nearly 2 million fans at shows in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Love's role as the band's front man sometimes overshadows his stature as one of rock's foremost songwriters. "Surfin'," The Beach Boys' first hit, came from his pen. Love wrote the classics "Fun, Fun, Fun," "I Get Around," "Help Me Rhonda," "California Girls" and the Grammy nominated "Good Vibrations." Years later, he showed he still had the lyrical chops by co-writing the chart-topping "Kokomo."

On The Beach Boys' horizon is a continued national/world tour and charity activities through Mike Love's Love Foundation,which supports national environmental and educational initiatives. Love and The Beach Boys' recent efforts raised over a quarter of a million dollars for the Red Cross for victims of Hurricane Katrina and made contributions to the disaster relief in Haiti.

The band has appeared on countless TV shows, including "The Ed Sullivan Show," "Dick Clark's American Bandstand," and "The Tonight Show," the NBA All-Star Game, NBC's Macy's Day Parade, "The Today Show," PBS' "A Capitol Fourth,""Good Morning America,""Weekend Today," and"The O'Reilly Factor."

www.thebeachboys.com

Tickets for these performances are priced at $118, $98 and $68. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787. The McCallum Theatre, located at 73000 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert CA 92260, accepts payment by cash, personal check, VISA, MasterCard, Discover and American Express.





