Barbra Streisand Celebration Debuts in Palm Springs

After producing one of L.A.'s most popular annual cabaret events for the last 26 years, prolific cabaret producer Clifford Bell brings a new Palm Springs version of the popular event to the Coachella Valley on Monday, May 6th, 2024 at 7 pm; just in time to celebrate Barbra Streisand's April 24th birthday.

Over the years, "Our Name is Barbra" has featured some of L.A.'s biggest and brightest stars from the worlds of theatre, cabaret and recording; including Melissa Manchester, Mary Wilson, Ilene Graff, Sheryl Lee Ralph, David Burnham and Andrea Marcovicci. The event always attracts the best and the brightest and has served as a major fundraiser for Project Angel Food in L.A.

Palm Springs' first annual version will feature some of the Valley's best and brightest residents; and will serve as a fundraiser for the new Revolution Stage Company, which has been making its mark on the theatre scene since opening its doors last fall.

Starring in the Palm Springs cabaret evening will be Broadway stars Alix Korey and Teri Ralston, along with Broadway veteran Richard Jay-Alexander, who has served as Co-Director of Barbra Streisand's live concerts for the last 20 years. Also featured will be Emmy Award winning actor/singer Gregg Marx and acclaimed rock and roll guitarist/singer/songwriter Jeanie Cunningham. Other popular singers include Joe Croyle (of The Modernaires), Tod Macofsky, cabaret artist Francesca Amari and many more.

The show will feature a top-notch band with acclaimed Broadway veteran pianists Pam Phillips and Wayne Abravanel, prominent music director and arranger Christopher Marlowe and Grammy Award winner Wayne Cobham on trumpet and cornet.

According to Bell, the idea for the annual event came about in 1998, when a small group of creative entertainers gathered to throw a party for Barbra by making it the one day of the year that people could unabashedly do the star's songs. "It's standard operating procedure in show business, that professional vocalists are discouraged from singing any songs that are associated with "The Greatest Star", Barbra Streisand," explains Bell. "We did it to entertain each other and to pay tribute to one of our favorite legends. It turned out to be literally one of the most fun things I've ever done in my life, and so I have continued to do it for the last 26 years." The cabaret producer's dream was fully realized in 2017, when Barbra's long-time collaborator, Richard Jay-Alexander (who will be performing in the Palm Springs event), hand-delivered a full-page letter from Barbra to Clifford, thanking him for producing the event and raising money for Project Angel Food. The letter ended with "I'm deeply touched to know that my songs are being put to such good use!"

The Palm Springs show is open to the public. Tickets range from $35.00 to $45.00 for VIP seats. The theatre has a fully stocked cash bar, popcorn and ice cream bar. Its mission is to "produce high-quality, and affordable entertainment, that elevates theatre production standards and builds audiences who appreciate live theatre across Coachella Valley."

