Previews: BEING RICHARD GREENE at The Revolution Stage Company

It’s a boy! It’s a girl! No, it’s BEING Richard Greene, a laugh-‘til-you cry intimate exploration of one “person’s” intimate journey of gender identity. That person is the incomparable Lynne Jassem. Directed by Wendy Hammers, this impactful autobiographical story follows Lynne as she/he discovers how she/he fits in with the world. Along the way, every strange situation she encounters bringing her closer to her truth, and all with the jumping off point of a not-very-socially-exploratory time: 1949. The acclaimed solo act has its Palm Springs Premiere at Revolution Stage (611 N. Palm Canyon Drive) for two performances only: Saturday, May 18 at 7:30pm and Sunday, May 19 at 2pm. Tickets are available online at or by phone at (760) 318-4115.



“I have been a gender-bending-into-twisting performer, dancer, mime, stand-up comic, and story teller….for mmm…50 years, ok, MORE,” laughs Lynne Jassem, 77 years young, known to several generations of audience from San Francisco to Soho, the Edinburgh Festival and beyond. “Trying to pigeonhole me does a dis-service to pigeons, and well, holes of all shapes and sizes.”



A highly entertaining exploration of gender, from post war America through to the present day, BEING Richard Greene story is an exhilarating mix of tap dance, mime, multi-media and love offering a perspective from yesteryear when gender was rigid and cemented at birth. Audiences will witness an ancient theme, still highly relevant today. BEING Richard Greene unfolds through an exciting mix of tap dance, spoken mime, characterizations, multi-media and love. Laughter mixed with tears is the usual reaction as audience members watch the decades roll by. Innovative green screen installations allow “multiple Lynnes” to interact during the show. Perhaps Broadway World described it best:

“Feeling like a boy who looks like a girl was never thought about in 1949 or heaven forbid actually spoken of. In 1949 a three-year-old girl living in Queens NY begins to discover the transgender feelings inside herself. A woman dressed like a man ignites the turmoil that is about to begin.”



“My hope is that BEING Richard Greene is not only entertaining, but educational,” says Jassem. “It’s chocked full of information and empathy that benefits all ages struggling with a personal gender journey.”



The deliciously irreverent Jassem has performed and taught acting and improv in Europe and throughout the Western United States. Along the way, her varied career has earned her plaudits from audience and critics alike. Her story is unique, funny, touching, heart-warming and sometimes tough. Her use of tap dancing and pantomime to weave her story are impeccable, and her use of multi-media clever and delightful. Jassem, a true polymath of performance art with roots in New York City, started her career at the tender age of 10 on the Perry Como TV Show. Her diverse career spans mime, tap dancing, and comedic and dramatic monologues, highlighted by performances with legends like Gregory Hines and Tommy Tune and appearances at prestigious venues like The White House and Lincoln Center. BEING Richard Greene, not only showcases her multidisciplinary talents, but also explores themes of identity and acceptance, resonating with today’s dialogues on gender fluidity.



From early TV appearances to international tours with the Claude Kipnis Mime Theatre, and forming the Manhattan Mime Theatre and Stepfire Tap Theatre Company, Jassem has dazzled audiences worldwide. A recipient of the Best of Fringe award in San Francisco and acclaimed as Best Story Teller in San Diego, Jassem continues to challenge and charm audiences with her unique blend of storytelling and performance art.



And the answer to the question? Isit a boy or a girl?

“Well,” Jassem answers with a coquettish smile worthy of any gender. “I’m just Lynne. If you want more than that, come and see the show.”