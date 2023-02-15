Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at Palm Canyon Theatre

Period musical features voices that could fill any concert hall

Feb. 15, 2023  

Palm Canyon Theatre has taken some risks this season by offering a season of lesser-known shows, but their decision seems to be paying off. I know that my first-ever viewing of Titanic will last with me a long time, and their current production, The Scarlet Pimpernel, stacks up very close. It is definitely worth seeing - and especially hearing. The voices of the three leads would be comfortable in any concert hall in the world, and hearing them in PCT's relatively small auditorium is a rare treat.

The Scarlet Pimpernel (a small red flower) started as a play in 1903 which became a novel in 1905. In 1997, a musical based on the novel opened and continued through 2000. The music is by Frank Wildhorn with book and lyrics by Nan Knighton. Although PCT's production features 27 actors, the story and the show really belong to three characters: Sir Percival Blakeney (Paul Grant), his wife Marguerite St. Just (Se Layne) and their nemesis Chauvelin (Dr. Eric Stein-Steele). They have the only full solos in the show, but director Derik Shopinski has rounded up many of the Valley's finest voices for the ensemble and they make for a very rich ensemble indeed.

The musical is set during the French Revolution during an especially bloody period called

"The Reign of Terror." We first meet Marguerite who in an opening solo explains that she is

an actress at La Comedie Francais and is doing her last performance because she is going to marry Englishman Percival "Percy" Blakeney. Before the performance is finished, it is halted by Citizen Chauvelin, a fanatical agent of the French republican revolutionaries.

Se Layne as Marguerite

The action moves to England where Marguerite and Percy wed. Soon thereafter, Percy learns that his wife was complicit in the killing of one of his friends. He decides that he will make amends for his friend's death by saving others from the guillotine. He takes on the character of The Scarlet Pimpernel, a rescuer of those about to be killed in France. His friends form a brigade to join him, and all decide to pretend to be outrageous fops. This is one of the earliest instances of super heroes hiding their identities behind meek characters and it is a source of much amusement. As Sir Percy, Paul Grant is absolutely hilarious as a silly, girlishly fay man, flouncing his handkerchief to punctuate every sentence.

Review: THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at Palm Canyon Theatre
Paul Grant as Sir Percival

There are numerous fine actor/singers playing the friends of Percival: David Brooks, Frank Catale, Adam Hieter, Aaron Jakubiec, Donald Kelley, Darin MacLoed, Jesus Sandoval, Sam Schwartz, Kam Sisco, Mark Ziemann, and Raul Valenzuela (who has somehow appeared in about half the productions staged in the Valley this year!). The ensemble features Michele Davis, Jackson Enzler (doubling as stage manager), Danny Hargreaves, McKenzey Keenan, T-Mac McLemore-Mullins (Prince of Wales), Jackie Padgett, Denise Rooney, Finneus Stein-Steele, Kristoff Stein-Steel (who keeps getting better with each show he's in), Virginia Sulick, Colleen Walker, and Sanai Wright.

The voices in most instances were stronger than the melodies. The only songs I can remember the day after the show are the ones I liked 20 years ago when I heard the CD: "Into the Fire" and "The Scarlet Pimpernel." However, the memory of the voices of the three leads will linger with me for a long time. Most of us have enjoyed Se Layne's gorgeous soprano, and it's even more delightful with a French accent. Eric Stein-Steele has succeeded at everything he has tried in the two years since we first saw him as Shrek, the comical green ogre. As the French antagonist Chauvelin he seems to relish stomping anyone who gets in his way, all the while singing with his wonderful baritone. However, the glory of the evening goes to Paul Grant, a retired professional performer whose powerful voice threatens the walls of the little theatre. Every inch the professional, his gorgeous vocals contrasted with his silly flouncing around in his fop personae makes for a source of constant enjoyment.

Review: THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at Palm Canyon Theatre
Eric Stein-Steele as Chauvelin​​​​​​

Director, choreographer, box office manager, and onstage priest, Derik Shopenski, shines with each hat he puts on. I've often wondered if in fact he has clones! The period costumes are lavish and bountiful, with numerous costume changes.

Musical Director Steven Smith conducts from the piano and I can tell you from personal experience that Smith makes every musical performer feel safe. He's especially strong on the heroic sections of this score. He is joined by Larry Holloway on bass and David Bronson on drums.

I was very excited by J. W. Layne's scenic design. Many Broadway shows and tours now use huge video walls to create backgrounds at a cost of tens of thousands of dollars. Layne has achieved a somewhat similar effect by using a strong front projector to do a lot of the work of set changes. A permanent elegant wall with stairs and arches is built all the way upstage and used mostly for Percival's home, but rather than add floral paint and wall sconces to the set, he projects them from the front and they work amazingly well. I can't conceive of the calculus required to figure out how far objects must be apart on the slide to end up in the appropriate locations, but he has made it work perfectly.

The Scarlet Pimpernel plays through March 5 with performances Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $38 for adults; $34 for seniors; and $17 for students. Group discounts are available.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or other information, call the PCT Box Office at (760) 323-5123 or order online at PalmCanyonTheatre.org. Palm Canyon Theatre is located at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive at the corner of Alejo Road. Box Office hours are currently Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Next up at Palm Canyon Theatre is Daddy's Dyin', Who's Got the Will?, and early work from PCT fave Del Shores, playwright of Sordid Lives. It runs March 17 - 26.



From This Author - Stan Jenson

STAN JENSON has been acting for 58 years since his high school debut at the age of 14. In those ensuing years, he has appeared in several hundred productions across the United States and Australia ... (read more about this author)


