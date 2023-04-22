Review: SEX TIPS FOR STRAIGHT WOMEN FROM A GAY MAN at Bus Stop Productions

First of all, let me tell you this show is TERRIFIC. I start with that because I have avoided this show for all of its lengthy run in Las Vegas. I pre-judged it to be tacky and vulgar. I didn't want for you to make themistake that I did. When I finally saw it in Palm Springs, I discovered it is a wonderful piece of entertainment combining nightclub interactive comedy with a well-structured comedic play.

The brand-new production company, Bus Stop Productions, invited me to a sneak preview a couple of months ago. I loved the show and especially the performers who had been cast in Hollywood and seemed to outshine many in our local talent pool. The show ran in Palm Springs for several very successful months, sometimes selling out two performances per evening. They recently decided to add more performances for the month of May but two of the original performers were not available so the producers reached out to some local actors and my fears arose.

SURPRISE! Stop pre-judging, Stan. Guess what? Jason Reale and Alex Price are actually better than the originals I saw. The third actor, Brianna Eylicio, carries over from the original PS production, and that is very good news indeed. She was also cast in Los Angeles but she actually hails from the Coachella Valley so she is splitting her time between homes now. She is wonderful, and let's just say she doesn't finish the performance nearly as up-tight as she begins it.

The show starts out with a very prim female academic (Brianna Eylicio) welcoming us to a book discussion wherein she will interview the author of a new book, "Sex Tips for Straight Women by a Gay Male." The book's author (Jason Reale) flounces in through the audience and takes over the stage like a pink tornado. But it's not the mindless camp that often populates local drag shows. Reale's author is quick, fun, energetic and can toss ad libs back to the audience like every gay man wishes he could. In fact, interactive communication between the stage and audience is established immediately when the actors ask for suggestions as to what they shall call a man's thingy during the performance. Audience suggestions are written on index cards, one card is drawn, and for the rest of the performance that name will be used. My audience selected Mr. Longfellow.

All photos are of the original Palm Springs Cast. Briana Eylicio continues through the new cast.​​​​​​

We soon meet the professor's factotum, a hunky Russian immigrant named Stefan (Alex Price), whom we have already seen moving props around the stage. He is supposedly operating lights and sound from offstage, though frankly there are a number of cues that happen while he is on stage. His poor English makes for some very funny lines. He also finds reasons to remove his shirt (and eventually, quite a bit more!) to help a woman from the audience explore male erogenous zones. I stress that it's all very, very funny and I wouldn't consider any of it vulgar (though admittedly I have a pretty low bar).

The play goes at breakneck speed for about 80 minutes, and that is a perfect running time for such a fast-paced show. The theatre is a small speakeasy in the Margaritaville Resort, in the same building as the lobby. You would never stumble across it by accident, so allow yourself a bit of time to find it. Also note that the approximately 50 seats are unassigned so an early arrival is suggested.

The script by Matt Murphy and outstanding direction by Douglas Katch Gray (himself a veteran of the Vegas production) holds the audience's attention every single moment. The actors frequently wander through the audience, chatting with indivduals. They also have some scenes staged at the actual bar (which serves drinks before the show), and there are some hilarious videos displayed on a couple of monitors over the bar.

Although I saw the opening performance for the two men, you would never guess it. The actor playing the author has to manipulate numerous props which he juggles seamlessly, and he frequently calls for music and it's instantly there. In fact, all of the tech details are flawless, and immediately happen as if my magic.

At both the sneak preview and the opening night with this cast, the audience seemed to be split pretty evenly between gays and straights. The show is equally appealing to either. There has never been a more perfect show for bachelorette parties, and it should appeal to all types and ages of adult groups.

The company has currently stated that the show will run through May, but I recommend attending as soon as possible. Tickets are available at Bus Stop Productions LLC (busstopps.com). Performances at the Margaritaville Resort are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.