Previews: SUMMER KIDS CAMP 2023 at Palm Canyon Theatre

Palm Canyon Theatre (PCT) is preparing their 27th Annual Kids Camp which will be held June 13 through July 21. More than a dozen theatre professionals will mentor youth in performing and stagecraft. The camp includes instruction in acting, singing, dancing, makeup, set design, props, costuming, stage combat, improv and more. Campers will learn skills that will help them prepare for auditions and performances as well as improving their confidence and self-esteem for school presentations.

PCT offers its Summer Kids Camp for young artists ages 6-17 years old. The camp runs for six weeks, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Each week has a special theme including Western, Halloween, Royalty, Super Heroes, and more. Participants will be divided into age-specific groups to learn different components of theatre. The camp holds weekly showcases for family members to see the kids’ progress. Campers can participate in the full camp experience or on a weekly bases.

In addition to training in the summer Kids Camp program, Palm Canyon Theatre endeavors to let youthful actors join in on some of their main season productions, giving them experience alongside experienced adult performers. Many of the students have grown through annual attendance at Kids Camp and performing in PCT’s major productions, and as a result, have demonstrated their experience and training at COD, other colleges, and even professionally.

For more information or to register for Summer Kids Camp, call Palm Canyon Theatre Box Office at (760) 323-5123 or download the registration information online at PalmCanyonTheatre.org. Scholarships can be arranged. Also, find more about PCT on The Palm Canyon Theatre’s Facebook page.

Palm Canyon Theatre is located in the historic Frances S. Stevens School at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, at the corner of Alejo Road and Palm Canyon Drive.

Photos: Palm Canyon Theatre