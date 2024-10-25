Previews: ANYONE WHO HAD A HEART at Arthur Newman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, and in order to give back to the community he has lived in since 2005, Rickie McCabe, a comedian and singer, is producing a musical benefit to raise funds for the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission (cvrm.org), which has served the unhoused population in the Coachella Valley since 1971.

McCabe conceived the idea after producing a cabaret show in 2021 with Palm Springs performer Francesca Amari, celebrating the music of Linda Ronstadt, which was given an award last year by the Desert Theatre League and nominated for an award by BroadwayWorld.com. People responded so well to hearing Ronstadt’s music, that he and Amari thought that would make a great theme for the Thanksgiving benefit. It is titled “Anyone Who Had a Heart: The Music of Linda Ronstadt,” and will feature 16 prominent performers from throughout the Coachella Valley, all doing music that Linda Ronstadt recorded.

Music being presented range from Ronstadt’s early work with the Stone Poneys to her three albums with Nelson Riddle, hits from the peak of her career in the 1970s and 80s, her top-selling Mexican Folk albums and her time on Broadway in “Pirates of Penzance.” The singers will be accompanied by top area pianists Wayne Abravanel, who has multiple Broadway credits, Julie Adams, who is on the music faculty at College of the Desert, and Joel Baker, who is one of the most popular music directors, performers and accompanists in the valley.

Featured singers include Francesca Amari, Estee Graham, Kari Kirkland, Eve Holmes, Jeff Stewart, Troy Garza, Michelle Fiore, Siobhan Velarde, Julie Lazzari, Stanley Anderson and Jason Weber. Additional musicians featured on a couple of numbers are Tommy Rox on guitar and Gary Lutes on piano.

“The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is near and dear to my heart,” says producer McCabe. “They help those in the most need in so many ways, including emergency services like hot meals and shelter, medical care, clothing, job training and recovery programs. Their services are critical in our community. I couldn’t think of a better way to help them than through a benefit that includes such meaningful music.”

McCabe has been working closely with Amari to plan the program, which will be held on Saturday, November 16th, 2024. The afternoon will start with a VIP Reception from 2-3 pm, then the concert will be held from 3-4:30 pm at the Arthur Newman Theatre at Joslyn Center, 73-750 Catalina Way, Palm Desert, CA.

Tickets are $25.00 and 100% of the concert proceeds will be donated to CVRM. A donation of $25 provides approximately 11 meals for CVRM clients. CVRM provides 30,000+ meals each month – two meals a day for the public, and three meals a day for their residents.

For Tickets go HERE.

Comments