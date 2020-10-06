Palm Springs International Comedy Festival Launches Virtually

The festival runs October 11-18.

Palm Springs International Comedy Festival launches on October 11 with over 200 streaming films, over 180 comedians, over 75 celebrities.

Part of the festival's proceeds will go to benefit various pandemic related charities. For tickets and more information, go to www.psicf.org.

Feature Films include: 'The Bellmen' from Director Cameron Fife, with Adam Ray - Arrested Development, Willie Garson - Sex and the City, Thomas Lennon - Reno 911, Kelen Coleman - Big Little Lies. Richard Kind - Mad About You, Anjali Bhimani - Modern Family, Jonathan Kite - 2 Broke Girls, Josh Zuckerman - 90210. Q&A with Director, Producers, and some Cast on Saturday, October 17th, 2020, at 3 pm Pacific Time. 'Mentally Al' Documentary from Director Joshua Edelman - Al Lubel, Judd Apatow, Sarah Silverman, Kevin Nealon. Q&A with Director, Producers, and some Cast on Saturday, October 17th, 2020, at 2 pm Pacific Time. The U.K. Film: 'Brighton' from Director Stephen Cookson, Larry Lamb - 'EastEnders,' 'Riviera,' 'Vera Drake,' 'Mr. Holmes,' 'Notes on a Scandal,' Marion Bailey - Netflix 'The Crown,' 'Allied,' Vera Drake, Lesley Sharp - 'The Full Monty,' 'Vera Drake,' 'From Hell,' Adjoa Andoh - 'Law & Order U.K., 'Doctor Who,' 'Invictus. 'Kaufmania' (Andy Kauffman Documentary with Fred Willard - Willard's last film) Director: Kevin Sean Michaels. Q&A with Director, Producers, and some Cast on Thursday, October 15th, 2020, at 1 pm Pacific Time. The U.K. Film: 'Love Type D' from Director Sasha Collington, with Maeve Dermody - Amazon's 'Carnival Row,' 'The Secret Garden,' 'And Then There Were None,' Elsa Blomgren - The Walking Dead, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Victoria Emslie - 'Downton Abbey,' 'The Theory of Everything,' 'The Danish Girl,' 'The Frankenstein Chronicles.' Tovah Feldshuh - 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,' 'Star Wars Resistance,' 'The Walking Dead,' 'Law & Order,' 'As the World Turns,' 'Lady in the Water.'

Short Films include: 'Beginners Luck' - Director Casey Feigh - with 'SNL' Star Ego Ngwodim, Lauren Lapkus of Netflix 'Orange Is the New Black,' 'Big Bang Theory.' Peter Banifaz - Showtimes 'Shameless' Matthew Gray Gubler - star of CBS 'Criminal Minds,' Mary Holland - 'Blunt Talk,' 'Veep.' Q&A with Director, Producers and some Cast on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at 3:30 pm Pacific Time. 'Becoming Eddie' (Korean kid wants to become his foul-mouthed Idol Stand-up Comedian) - Lilan Bowden Star of Disney Channel's 'Andi Mack' directs. 'Holy Sh!t' - Directed, Written, Produced by Jacob Meszaros filmed in Palm Springs and Cathedral City. The writer of Warner Brothers Paul Feig film 'Unaccompanied Minors.' The U.K. film - 'The Last Mermaid' - Directed by Fi Kelly (Dir of BBC's 'Doctors' with Emma Samms) starring Janey Godley of the film 'Wild Rose' with Julie Walters and Sophie Okonedo. 'No Child Left Behind' - from Director Benjamin South with Michael Cimino, Star of the Hulu series 'Love Victor' based on the hit film 'Love Simon' and from the New Line Cinema film 'Annabelle Comes Home' with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. 'The Love Suckers' - from Director Jim Politano. Starring LARRY THOMAS (the Soup Nazi) Seinfeld. Eddie Deezen - 'Grease,' 'I Wanna Hold Your Hand,' 'Polar Express,' Caryn Richman, 'The New Gidget,' 'The Brady's,' 'Matlock.'

TV Projects include: 'Louey & Bri TV' - Produced and starring Luis Guzman - 'Narcos,' 'Traffic,' 'Boogie Nights,' 'Code Black.' 'A Sip with Vodka. The Russian Guide to Becoming A Real Housewife & Making It in America' 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Thorgy Thor & Phi Phi O'Hara. 'The Improv Guru' from Director Max Barbakow of the new 'Palm Springs' comedy film with SNL's Andy Samberg. 'Loop Group' - Laraine Newman of 'SNL,' Wendy Malik of 'Hot in Cleveland,' Ed Begley Jr. 'Book Club,' Director Sophie Simpson of 'How I Met Your Mother.

Their annual red-carpet awards gala will proceed virtually. Last year's prestigious PSICF 'Stanley Kramer Mad World Comedy Award' honored the Director, Producers, and cast of the hit comedy 'Book Club' starring Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Ed Begley Jr., Don Johnson, Richard Dreyfuss, Andy Garcia and Craig T. Nelson, Wallace Shawn, and Alicia Silverstone. This year's prestigious PSICF 'Stanley Kramer Mad World Comedy Award' for Best Film Comedy Ensemble, to be presented by Kramer's wife Golden Globe-winning, Emmy nominated actress/producer KAREN SHARPE KRAMER and daughter Kat Kramer, to the George Gallo comedy film 'The Comeback Trail,' starring Robert DeNiro, Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Eddie Griffin, Emile Hirsch, Zach Braff. Last year's PSICF 'Comedian of the Year' was presented to Kathy Griffin. This year will be an equally significant name not yet announced. The PSICF 'Lifetime Achievement in Comedy Award' to be presented to the legendary comedian, two-time Grammy nominee, and author Judy Tenuta. First female to win an 'American Comedy Award' presented by the legendary George Carlin. The PSICF 'Trailblazer in Comedy Award' Bianca Del Rio from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' fame. Bianca is a famous drag queen, actor, author, comedian, and sells out arenas worldwide, including Wembley Stadium, U.K. The PSICF 'Breakthrough in Comedy Award' will be presented to the new powerhouse in comedy, comedian, actress, Luenell, of the new 'Coming to America 2' w/Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx' new Netflix Series, Netflix 'Dolemite is My Name with Eddie Murphy,' 'That's My Boy' w/Adam Sandler, 'A Star is Born' with Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, 'All About Steve' with Bradley Cooper and Sandra Bullock. Two residencies in Vegas. The PSICF 'Humanitarian in Comedy Award' TBA. The PSICF 'Diversity in Comedy Award' to be presented to disabled Latin-American actress, comedian, human rights activist, Selene Luna. Kamala Harris awarded her with the 'Ruben Salazaar Award,' Congress of the United States House of Representatives Award recipient, Tia Rosita in Disney Pixar's Golden Globe and Oscar-winning film 'Coco,' 'The Cho Show,' series regular. The PSICF 'Pioneer in Comedy Award' to be presented to Randy Rainbow. Last year was presented to actress Illeana Douglas. Randy Rainbow is an actor, singer, author, comedian, musical political satirist, YouTube sensation, and two-time Emmy nominee, with sold-out shows across the country. The PSICF 'Comedy Hall of Fame Award' will go to Laraine Newman - actress, author, voice-over artist, SNL, Coneheads, and nearly 300 IMDB Credits! Ryan Kelly - Young comedian and Tok-Tok star with over 2 million followers, will receive the 'PSICF Rising Star in Comedy Award.'

PARTICIPATING NETWORK EXECS: Warner Brothers, ABC, NBC, FOX, Urbanflix

Just a few more of over 40 other Celebrities, Casting Directors, Major Comedy Club Bookers, and Industry Notables: Alanna Ubach - Actress 'Meet the Focker's,' 'Bombshell,' HBO's 'Euphoria.' Jai Rodriguez - Actor 'Malibu Country' with Lily Tomlin and Reba McIntire, Netflix' 'Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.' Alan Zweibel - SNL Writer, Producer of the Billy Crystal, Tiffany Hadish film "Here Today,' 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' Tom Schiller - Director and 11 Year SNL Writer. Heather Tom - Six-Time Emmy winning actress and director. Anne Ramsay - Actress 'Mad About You,' 'Bombshell,' 'Dexter,' 'Six Feet Under,' Star Trek, Planet of the Apes.' Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood of 'Whose Line Is It Anyway.' Paige Davis - Actress and Host of TLC's 'Trading Spaces,' 'Home Made Simple,' 'Home and Family,' 'Hollywood Squares,' 'Broadway's Chicago.' Naela Durrani - Casting Producer for America's Got Talent. Nicholle Tom - The Nanny, Beverly Hills 90210, Beethoven 1 & 2. Lady Bunny - Selene Luna of Disney/Pixar's 'Coco,' 'The Cho Show,' 'Selene Luna Live: Short Stories.' Lady Bunny - Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson, Dragtime (HBO), The Out List (HBO), 'Sex and the City,' 'To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar,' 'Wigstock,' 'RuPaul's Drag U.' Murray Hill - 'Logo's New Now Next' and 'Cocktails & Classics,' HBO's 'Bored to Death,' Bravo's 'Watch What Happens Live,' 'HBO's Taxi Cab Confessions,' Bravo's 'Real Housewives of New York,' 'Short Bus,' 'Bridget Everett: What I Gotta Do.' Alec Mapa - ABC's Ugly Betty & Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids. Zach Noe Towers - seen on E!'s 'Dating: No Filter,' as well as season three of Netflix; 'Dear White People' is a must-see. Roz Drezfalez - seen on Buzzfeed, Bravo, Hey Qween TV, 'Three Queens,' 'Besties,' 'Karmic,' and national commercials for 'Google' and 'Prep.' Sarah Hyland - Seen on MTV's Punk'd and on Fox's Mad TV, creator of La Sarah, Kentucky Lightning, Gail, Martha Owens, The Influencer, and more. Sherry Vine - has earned the title of Drag Legend. 'She's Living for This' (Hulu), The OG Queen of YouTube, where her video parodies have been viewed over 19,000,000 times, and 'Hey Qween! TV.' Ian Harvie - NBC's 'Will & Grace,' Amazon's 'Transparent,' ABC's Mistresses,' and his own Stand-up special, Ian Harvie: Superhero' Produced by Margaret Cho.

