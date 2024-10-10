Desert Theatricals Announces INTO THE WOODS, JR. 2023/2024 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Desert Theatricals returns with the City of Rancho Mirage and the Rancho Mirage Library with Youth Theatre, the annual Christmas Show, Spring Cabaret shows, and professional Broadway Musicals as only can be expected by Desert Theatricals in Rancho Mirage!

Kick off the season at the amphitheater with the Youth Production of "INTO THE WOODS, Jr." sponsored by the RM Library & Observatory Foundation featuring the best in youth theatre with a cast of young actors from all over the Coachella Valley.

Usher in the holidays at the library with "MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT - an evening of Christmas Swing with Dean and Marilyn" reliving the classic sounds as sung by these two iconic Vegas legends!

After the holidays sit back and enjoy the sounds of "1963" - starring Tod Macofsky (Jan 11) and "The Mod Squad" with Francesca Amari, Jeff Stewart and Wayne Abravanel (Feb 15) and enjoy a trip back to the best of classic music and tunes!

Then, the signature program you love is back at the amphitheater - "The Broadway Series!" featuring professional actors and live orchestra all under the award-winning artistic direction of Ray Limon and Joshua Carr. This spring's lineup includes the classic family favorite "OLIVER!" (March 7-9) and the crowd-pleasing smash hit musical "HAIRSPRAY" (Apr 11-13). Then stay tuned for the fall musical Oct 24-26 - title to be announced.

General admission and single show table reservations will go on sale for the Broadway Series Novemeber 1

The free series featuring the Christmas show, youth series and cabaret series will be available for registration (two free tickets per patron/email) 30 days prior to each event. Seating is limited and registration does not guarantee you a seat unless you are present to claim 45 minutes prior to show time.

Go to www.desert-theatricals.com for the full line up, dates and ticketing options. Seating IS LIMITED.

Comments