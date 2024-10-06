Craig Ramsay and Catherine Wreford to Perform UNTOLD STORIES at Revolution Stage Company in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Premiering on Monday, November 11th, "Behind the Curtain: Untold Stories from Canada's Team Broadway" is a once-in-a lifetime story, song and dance show celebrating the friendship lived and performed by Broadway alumni Craig Ramsay and Catherine Wreford, well known for their recent "Team Broadway" win of Canada's most popular reality TV show "The Amazing Race Canada". Craig and Catherine have crafted this musical cabaret to Raise the Curtain on behind-the-scenes Broadway, done their way. From high notes to their high kicks, the show is packed with favorite Broadway tunes laced with unforgettable Broadway stories that showcase their impressive lives and careers on and off stage. You'll leave with a song in your heart. . . .

Craig, who started his career in ballet, entered show business as part of a lengthy tour with the original pre-Broadway cast of the hit show "Mamma Mia!". Catherine, his best friend, then convinced him to join her in New York City and before long, they were each involved in various Broadway shows as singer/actor/dancers. Over the years, they were able to work with many notable directors, composers and choreographers, as well as the famous leading actors and actresses that they shared the stage with. This cabaret show will give Craig and Catherine a chance to relate some of the humorous, startling or racy anecdotes of their Broadway pasts, including some unique audition success stories.

Craig and Catherine are excited to be bringing their new show to the Revolution Stage Company, a very special venue that has enlivened the Palm Springs theatre scene since opening its doors in the Fall of 2023. Housed in a fully-renovated former playhouse at 611 S Palm Canyon Drive, Revolution Stage Company offers a distinct experience with its 150 comfortable, cushioned seats, a full-service bar, an ice-cream station and brand new dressing rooms. The state-of-the-art video screen (filling the upstage wall), excellent sound system and spacious stage (complete with grand piano), will provide an ideal setting for Craig and Catherine's lively evening of song and dance.

"Behind the Curtain: Untold Stories from Canada's Team Broadway"

Performers: Craig Ramsay and Catherine Wreford

Music Director: Robert Ollis

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Revolution Stage Company, 611 S Palm Canyon Drive. Suite 16, Palm Springs, CA

Tickets $50: link https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/revolution-stage-company/66e331b33df3f01a2e34fbd4/tickets#/productions-view

Further information at www.revolutionstagecompany.com

BIOS

Craig Ramsay was born in the small Canadian farming town of Harrow, near the city of Windsor in Ontario, Canada.

Craig attended the Royal Winnipeg Ballet's Professional Division under full scholarship.

He was an original cast member of the North American pre-Broadway mega hit musical "Mamma Mia" and he appeared in numerous original Broadway productions including "Fiddler on the Roof" and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" where he worked closely with famed choreographer Gillian Lynne.

Other notable credits include: original cast member of Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince's "Bounce" the musical with MGM treasure Jane Powell; "On the 20th Century" playing opposite Joanne Worley; "Hair" with Jennifer Hudson and RuPaul; Rocky in "Rocky Horror Picture Show" with NBC Universal and Rum Tum Tugger in "Cats".

Craig acted alongside John Hurt, Cynthia Nixon, Denis O'Hare and Swoosie Kurtz in the film "An Englishman in New York"; danced and acted with Carol Burnett and Tracey Ullman in the movie musical "Once Upon a Mattress" and regularly appeared on the daytime soap operas "All My Children" and "General Hospital" as well as guest starring on CBS's "2 Broke Girls" and "The Graham Norton Show".

Craig is also an internationally recognized fitness and stretch expert and author of "Anatomy of Muscle Building, Anatomy of Stretching", as well as a fitness-wear model.

In the summer of 2022, Craig and best friend Catherine Wreford placed first in CTV's "The Amazing Race Canada", winning the hearts of Canadians coast to coast with their dancing and singing.

Catherine Wreford was born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. She began her career in Stratford Festival's famed production of "West Side Story", choreographed by Sergio Trujillo.

Catherine starred as Phyllis Dale in the original cast of "42nd Street - the Revival", choreographed by Randy Skinner.

She understudied Ado Annie in the original cast of the Tony Award winning revival of "Oklahoma!", directed by Trevor Nunn and choreographed by Susan Stroman.

Catherine toured in the Broadway National tour of "42nd Street" as the lead Peggy Sawyer. She also toured with Marilu Henner in the National Tour of "Annie Get Your Gun". She played Marian Paroo opposite Jeff Goldblum in "The Music Man". Other favorite theatre credits include Cassie in "A Chorus Line"; Roxie in "Chicago", Alison in "Fun Home and Gussie in "Merrily We Roll Along".

On June 24, 2013 she was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer after the birth of her second child and was given 2-6 years to live. Undeterred, Catherine defied the odds and embraced her true calling as a performer and a motivational speaker. Her triumph on Season 8 of The Amazing Race Canada, alongside her best friend Craig Ramsay, amplified her mission to raise awareness and find a cure for brain cancer. Catherine is a living testament to the indomitable human spirit, an unwavering advocate for life, and an empowering voice that encourages us all to "run your own amazing race."

Both Catherine and Craig dedicate this show to each other and their indelible friendship.

Robert Ollis (Music Director) recently music-directed "The Light in the Piazza" at Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs. Robert often accompanies acclaimed singers as part of the bi-weekly "Razzle Dazzle" Broadway cabaret shows at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. In Chicago, Robert has served as Music Director for PrideArts' productions of "[title of show]", "Gay Card", "Girlfriend", "The Things I Could Never Tell Steven", "A Man of No Importance", "Southern Comfort", "Yank!: a WW II Love Story", "The Nance", "Priscilla: Queen of the Desert", "The Boy from OZ", "Songs from an Unmade Bed", "A History of Summer","The Book of Merman" and "Under a Rainbow Flag". He served as Music Director for Underscore Theatre's "Haymarket: A New Folk Musical". Robert received a Jeff Award in Chicago for musical direction of "Kiss of the Spider Woman", in addition to his nominations for seven other shows. Robert is the music director and co-creator of "Judy and Liza: The London Palladium Concert - A Tribute"and accompanies other notable cabaret performers in New York City, Palm Springs, CA, and Chicago venues.

