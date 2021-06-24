Lily Tomlin Headlines An All-Star Cast As ONE NIGHT ONLY Roars Back At The McCallum Theatre

Michael Childers' star-studded musical production of One Night Only "Back to the '70s" will be presented on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., at the McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts. This year's show benefits Barbara Sinatra Children's Center, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary. One Night Only is now in its 15th successful year as one of the Desert's most thrilling theatrical evening.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, September 7, 2021. General admission tickets are $175, $95 and $75 and are available through the McCallum Theatre Box Office online at www.mccallumtheatre.com or call 760-340-2787 for assistance. Limited sponsorships and VIP tickets (including premier seating and the after-performance dinner with the cast) are available through the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center at (760) 773-1636.

In this year's show, One Night Only "Back to the '70s," twenty-six Broadway and Hollywood performers will come together for an evening of all your favorite songs of the era. One Night Only will be directed by award-winning singer and director Scott Coulter, with music direction by Todd Schroeder. All performers donate their time and talent for this one-of-a kind performance. Performer appearance is subject to availability. This year's performers include: Brent Barrett, Klea Blackhurst, Debby Boone, Carole J. Bufford, David Burnham, Ann Hampton Callaway, Liz Callaway, Scott Coulter, Laura Dickinson, Julie Garnyé, Jason Graae, Sam Harris, Aaron Lazar, Liisi LaFontaine, Skye LaFontaine, Amanda McBroom, Ken Page, Jeffrey Scott Parsons, Freda Payne, Faith Prince, Joan Ryan, Gary Shaw, Jake Simpson, James Snyder, KEVIN SPIRTAS, Nita Whitaker, Karen Ziemba and Lily Tomlin.

Highlights will include: The return of Lily Tomlin, who will recreate some of her classic '70s performances; Debby Boone's special salute to the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center, singing "You Light Up My Life," one of the biggest hits of the decade; and Jeffrey Scott Parsons and Tony winner Karen Ziemba doing a tribute to "A Chorus Line" with twelve students from the Musical Theatre University in Rancho Mirage.

"One Night Only is 'the crowning jewel' of musical entertainment in the Desert, with over 25 Broadway and Hollywood musical performers, who bring the audience to their feet with bravos and cheers! The show is guaranteed to knock your socks off!" ­-Chris Foster, The Desert Sun

Founded in 1986 by Barbara and Frank Sinatra, Barbara Sinatra Children's Center is located on the internationally acclaimed Eisenhower Health campus in Rancho Mirage, California. The Barbara Sinatra Children's Center is a non-profit organization that provides individual, group and family therapy, along with special programs that address issues associated with children suffering the effects of child abuse and neglect. The Center also focuses on prevention and has created a highly successful outreach program that includes a series of online animated videos that are accessible worldwide and free of charge. For information visit http://barbarasinatrachildrenscenter.org or call (760) 773-1636.