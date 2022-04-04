Jerome Elliott Stars In SUNDAY SERENADE

Join the Desert's master tale-spinner in a celebration of live performance and his 6th show for the series and featuring Standards from multiple genres.

In addition to his cabaret and musical theater credits, Jerome is Artistic Director at Desert Ensemble Theatre Company where he produces and directs many of their productions including the annual Musical Reviews to raise funds for the DETC scholarship Program.

With Musical Director Mark Kahny, and Brian Pim on drums.

Presented by Les Michaels Cabaret On Sundays Series now in it's 12th season. Showtime is 3 pm, doors open 2 pm, tickets $15 cash only. Arthur Newman Theater at the Joslyn Center, 73750 Catalina Way, Palm Desert, CA.