It's Key Lime To Happiness! The McCallum Serves Up The Broadway Smash Hit WAITRESS

The McCallum Theatre welcomes the hit Broadway musical WAITRESS, inspired by the beloved film, for five performances, taking place Friday, December 6, through Sunday, December 8. The performance on Friday, December 6, is made possible through by the generosity of Jerry and Sarah Mathews.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit musical features original music and lyrics by seven-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Liaisons dangereuse, Waiting for Godot) and original direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin, Finding Neverland).

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life, such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed by My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county-and a satisfying encounter with someone new-show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

"WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly, and is "sweet, sassy and passionate," according to New York Magazine.

"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

www.WaitressTheMusicalonTour.com

Tickets for these performances are priced at $65, $95 and $135. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787. The McCallum Theatre, located at 73000 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert CA 92260, accepts payment by cash, personal check, VISA, MasterCard, Discover and American Express.





