Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Festival Napa Valley Announces 2023 Summer Season

Performances run July 8-23.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Festival Napa Valley Announces 2023 Summer Season

California wine country's flagship festival, Festival Napa Valley, returns for its 17th season with a rich lineup of music, food and wine events for every taste and budget, July 8-23, at venues throughout Napa Valley.

"Our 2023 summer season features one-of-a-kind performances and events surrounded by the incomparable beauty and enchantment of Napa Valley," said Festival President & CEO Richard Walker.

"This year's Festival features an incredible diversity of artists and programs from around the world," added Robin Baggett, Chairman of the nonprofit Festival's Board of Directors. "We are thrilled to offer affordable programming and food and wine events that showcase the very best of Napa Valley."

Furthering Festival Napa Valley's commitment to making the arts assessable to all, admission to daytime concerts is free, including the daily Festival Live! series, the Bouchaine Young Artist series, and the family-friendly Novack Concerts for Kids.

The Festival continues to play a leading role in arts education with two tuition free pre-professional summer training programs: the Frost School at Festival Napa Valley's Blackburn Music Academy for orchestral and chamber music, and the Manetti Shrem Opera Program for vocalists.

Festival Napa Valley 2023 highlights include:

Eight-time GRAMMY award-winner Carrie Underwood headlines the Arts for All Gala, benefiting arts education and the Festival's community programs at Nickel and Nickel, with an elegant dinner prepared by Michelin-star chef Charlie Palmer paired with exquisite offerings from the Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel family of wines

- Opening night with Festival Orchestra Napa features guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas performing Joaquin Rodrigo's iconic Concierto de Aranjuez, pianist Alexander Malofeev celebrating Rachmaninoff's 150th anniversary with the Piano Concerto No. 2, and this year's Maria Manetti Shrem Daniel Brewbaker Composer Prizewinner, Yang Bao, unveiling a world premiere

- Matteo Bocelli in concert with Festival Orchestra Napa conducted by Eugene Kohn, an Olivia Decker Power of Music concert

- 2023 GRAMMY winning trio Time for Three makes its Festival Napa Valley debut

- Festival Napa Valley Dance Gala: Reunited in Dance, directed by Xander Parish, features Ukrainian and Russian ballet soloists displaced by the war

- World premiere of Gordon Getty's Annie Laurie and the presentation of his monumental cantata Joan and the Bells. Screening of Getty's acclaimed feature length opera film Goodbye, Mr. Chips at Cameo Cinema

- Northern California premiere of Lera Auerbach's Symphony No. 6, Vessels of Light, featuring cellist Kristina Reiko Cooper, dedicated to Chiune Sugihara, the Japanese diplomat who saved thousands of Jewish refugees during WWII

- 2023 Manetti Shrem Opera: Donizetti's Don Pasquale directed by Jean-Romain Vesperini with Constantine Orbelian conducting, featuring baritones Lucas Meachem and Alexey Lavrov, soprano Serena Sáenz, tenor Xabier Anduaga, and participants of the Festival's Manetti Shrem Summer Vocal Conservatory

- Taste of Napa, Festival Napa Valley's signature celebration of food, wine and music at The Meritage Resort and Spa

- Jazz @ Charles Krug featuring the Frost School of Music All-Stars performing Mancini and Gershwin at the Festival Napa Valley Stage at Charles Krug

- Women in the Arts Dinner with celebrated flutist and professor Jennifer Grim at The Meritage Resort and Spa

- Admission-free Kaiser Permanente Thrive Community Concerts at the Festival Napa Valley Stage at Charles Krug

- Daily admission-free Festival Live! concerts featuring participants from the Frost School of Music at Festival Napa Valley's Blackburn Music Academy

- Three Bouchaine Young Artist Concerts featuring siblings: violinists Hina and Fiona Khuong-Huu, twins Harper and Cole Randolph on viola and cello, and the Breshears String Quartet

Festival Napa Valley 2023 Venue and Event Hosts include ADAMVS, Alpha Omega, B Cellars, Beringer Vineyards, Bouchaine Vineyards, Cameo Cinema, Castello di Amorosa, Charles Krug, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Culinary Institute of America (CIA) at Copia, Dana Estates, Darioush, Duckhorn Vineyards, Frank Family Vineyards, HALL St. Helena, The Meritage Resort and Spa, Napa Valley College, Nickel & Nickel, Odette Estate Winery, ONEHOPE Winery, Quintessa, Stanly Ranch, Trefethen Family Vineyards, Trinchero Family Estates, the Green Car Barn, and Boisset Collection/Wappo Hill.

Performances take place on the Festival Napa Valley Stage at Charles Krug in St. Helena, the Jackson Family Wines Amphitheater at CIA at Copia in Napa, Nickel & Nickel in Oakville, and at wineries, resorts, and estates throughout Napa Valley. Concert tickets are priced from free to $35. A limited number of Patron Passes are also available and provide access to special events including Vintner's Luncheons, Patron Dinners and the Arts for All Gala. Taste of Napa general admission tickets are $150 and $295 for reserve salon access.

Festival Napa Valley 2023 Premier sponsors are Bouchaine Vineyards, Kaiser Permanente/Thrive, Audi, Pomellato, and The Meritage Resort and Spa.

To view the full schedule and purchase tickets or passes, visit www.festivalnapavalley.org.




Review: KAFKAS JOKE At Desert Ensemble Theatre Is Another Must-See! Photo
Review: KAFKA'S JOKE At Desert Ensemble Theatre Is Another Must-See!
Desert Ensemble Theatre has done it again with its world premiere production of Rich Rubin's KAFKA's JOKE: It has put on a brilliantly acted theatrical experience that cause audiences to laugh, to feel the craziness of the situations that the characters face, and to keep thinking about the play long after it has ended. In short, director Jerome Elliott Moskowitz has come up with DET's latest must-see production.
Review: GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM at The Bent Photo
Review: GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM at The Bent
What did our critic think of GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM at The Bent? The Bent, Palm Springs' new LGBTQ theatre company, is alive and well, and I couldn't be happier. Our previous gay theatre company drifted away from gay-centric pieces in its last seasons, and I didn't realize how much I missed seeing such shows. As I watched The Bent's recent production of Martin Sherman's Gently Down the Stream, exploring an older gay man's memories, I found myself saying 'These are my people. I know their story.' Not only is The Bent telling gay stories - they are consistently telling them damned well!
Idyllwild Arts Academy to Present Spring Dance Concert This Month Photo
Idyllwild Arts Academy to Present Spring Dance Concert This Month
Idyllwild Arts Academy Spring Dance Concert will take place on their Idyllwild campus on March 15 & 16 at 7.30pm and 6.30pm on March 17, 2023.
Blue Note Napa Announces 2022 Summer Lineup And Expands To New Home In Napa Valley Photo
Blue Note Napa Announces 2022 Summer Lineup And Expands To New Home In Napa Valley
Blue Note Napa has announced the new music lineup for the 2023 Blue Note Summer Sessions concert series beginning May 19 through October.

More Hot Stories For You


Idyllwild Arts Academy to Present Spring Dance Concert This MonthIdyllwild Arts Academy to Present Spring Dance Concert This Month
March 8, 2023

Idyllwild Arts Academy Spring Dance Concert will take place on their Idyllwild campus on March 15 & 16 at 7.30pm and 6.30pm on March 17, 2023.
Blue Note Napa Announces 2022 Summer Lineup And Expands To New Home In Napa ValleyBlue Note Napa Announces 2022 Summer Lineup And Expands To New Home In Napa Valley
March 8, 2023

Blue Note Napa has announced the new music lineup for the 2023 Blue Note Summer Sessions concert series beginning May 19 through October.
HAND TO GOD Opens At Coachella Valley Repertory This MonthHAND TO GOD Opens At Coachella Valley Repertory This Month
March 1, 2023

HAND TO GOD, Robert Askin's irreverent and hilarious five-time Tony Award nominee and winner of Best New Play, opens at Coachella Valley Repertory in an all new production March 28-April 9.
SHE KILLS MONSTERS Opens At Long Beach Playhouse, February 24SHE KILLS MONSTERS Opens At Long Beach Playhouse, February 24
February 20, 2023

In She Kills Monsters playwright Qui Nguyen pays homage to the geek, the outsider, and the warrior within us all. In the play, Agnes Evans is an average young woman who wishes her life could be different. When her wish is answered in a way she never expected, she begins a journey to get to know her younger sister, Tilly. In the process, she steps into a world she knows nothing about and discovers secrets she never imagined.   
BETTI & BRUCE Make Hi-Desert Debut In Joshua Tree At FURSTWURLD, February 10BETTI & BRUCE Make Hi-Desert Debut In Joshua Tree At FURSTWURLD, February 10
January 31, 2023

On Friday, February 10th at 8PM (Doors 7PM), Musical Comedy Duo, BETTI & BRUCE, make their High Desert and Joshua Tree debut at FURSTWURLD after a year of performing for audiences across the US, UK, Ireland and Mexico.
share