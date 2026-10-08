EXPIRATION DATE To Receive Reading At The Arthur Newman Theatre

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The Scene with Melanie Blue at the Arthur Newman Theatre, in association with Sherman Productions, is set to present a staged reading of Expiration Date, a new comedy by Keith Hoffman, on Sunday, December 6 at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are $25, cash only, and available at the door. The Arthur Newman Theatre is located at the Joslyn Center, 73750 Catalina Way, Palm Desert.

Hoffman’s witty new two-act comedy asks a deceptively simple question: How does a funny, cute gay guy find love in New York City?

As Max approaches his 38th birthday, he’s determined to figure it out before he’s past his expiration date. He’s tried Grindr, sex clubs, social media, and the occasional meet-cute—but could true love really be the sex worker he meets at his birthday party? Max’s opinionated friends have plenty to say about that. But just when he thinks he may finally know what he wants, a shocking turn forces them all to confront what they thought they knew about love, friendship, and how much time we have to find both.

Keith Hoffman directs his own script with a cast of award-winning Coachella Valley actors: Melanie Blue, Sean Timothy Brown, John Corr, Jerome Elliott Moskowitz, and Anthony Nannini.

Hoffman’s television writing credits include Sister, Sister, Doug, The Secret World of Alex Mack, and The New Mickey Mouse Club. He also produced Finding Bigfoot and numerous Shark Week specials for Animal Planet and Discovery. His play Titantrum was produced in Los Angeles by the Celebration Theatre. Directing work includes Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All for You and The Trip to Bountiful in New York and Los Angeles, and Fear for The Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival. He has appeared locally in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike at Revolution Stage Company and in staged readings for Desert Ensemble Theatre.

The Scene is a new Sunday performance series curated by actress and improv guru Melanie Blue and presented at the Arthur Newman Theatre. Launching October 25 with the highly anticipated “Improv Show Extravaganza,” the series will continue on alternate Sundays with a mix of improv, staged readings and cabaret performances. For more information, visit Themelanieblue.com.

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