COME FROM AWAY Comes To Dezart Performs

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Directed by Dennis Courtney with musical direction by Stephen Hulsey, Come From Away will run November 19 through December 6, 2026 at Dezart Performs. The musical tells the true story of a small Canadian town that hosted thousands of stranded airline passengers during the week of September 11, 2001.

Set in the days following 9/11, Come From Away tells the remarkable story of how the people of Gander, Newfoundland welcomed thousands of stranded travelers, demonstrating extraordinary generosity, resilience, and humanity in the face of uncertainty.

"With a score rooted in folk-inspired rhythms and storytelling, the musical captures how generosity can emerge in moments of tragedy and uncertainty, and how brief encounters can leave a lasting impact," says director and choreographer Dennis Courtney.

Filled with soaring music, humor, and unforgettable humanity, this inspiring hit celebrates kindness, generosity, and the powerful connections that can emerge during times of crisis.

"Come From Away asks a simple question: what do we owe each other when everything falls apart? In the days after September 11, 2001, the people of Gander, Newfoundland answered it by taking in nearly 7,000 stranded travelers with no hesitation and no expectation of anything in return. That simple act of kindness, set to an irresistible score, has become one of the most beloved musicals of the last decade. Dezart Performs is thrilled to open its milestone 19th season with this story of humanity at its best," says Co-Founder and Artistic Director Michael Shaw.

The season opens following completion of Phase Two of the adaptive reuse transformation of the company's new Palm Springs home, a former church, into the Dezart Playhouse at 605 S. Riverside Drive. Come From Away runs one hour and 40 minutes with no intermission.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 09 Hrs 11 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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