COME FROM AWAY Comes To Dezart Performs
Dezart opens season 19 with 2017 Tony Award winning feel-good musical
Directed by Dennis Courtney with musical direction by Stephen Hulsey, Come From Away will run November 19 through December 6, 2026 at Dezart Performs. The musical tells the true story of a small Canadian town that hosted thousands of stranded airline passengers during the week of September 11, 2001.
Set in the days following 9/11, Come From Away tells the remarkable story of how the people of Gander, Newfoundland welcomed thousands of stranded travelers, demonstrating extraordinary generosity, resilience, and humanity in the face of uncertainty.
"With a score rooted in folk-inspired rhythms and storytelling, the musical captures how generosity can emerge in moments of tragedy and uncertainty, and how brief encounters can leave a lasting impact," says director and choreographer Dennis Courtney.
Filled with soaring music, humor, and unforgettable humanity, this inspiring hit celebrates kindness, generosity, and the powerful connections that can emerge during times of crisis.
"Come From Away asks a simple question: what do we owe each other when everything falls apart? In the days after September 11, 2001, the people of Gander, Newfoundland answered it by taking in nearly 7,000 stranded travelers with no hesitation and no expectation of anything in return. That simple act of kindness, set to an irresistible score, has become one of the most beloved musicals of the last decade. Dezart Performs is thrilled to open its milestone 19th season with this story of humanity at its best," says Co-Founder and Artistic Director Michael Shaw.
The season opens following completion of Phase Two of the adaptive reuse transformation of the company's new Palm Springs home, a former church, into the Dezart Playhouse at 605 S. Riverside Drive. Come From Away runs one hour and 40 minutes with no intermission.
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