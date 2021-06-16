Desert Theatres Announce Plans For Bringing Uo The Curtain Post-Pandemic

With new state reopening guidance, members of the Alliance of Desert Theatres (AODT) are committed to restarting the arts, which will help our communities recover, reflect and rebuild. Most companies are planning full seasons starting this fall. Several are also offering live performances this summer, in-person summer youth programs and other workshops. AODT is a cooperative of producing theatre companies and live entertainment organizations in the Coachella Valley and Morongo Basin that network and take action in order to advocate for and nurture a vibrant performing arts community.

Performing arts venues have been closed for 15 months. During the pandemic shutdown, representatives of local theatres came together on a Zoom call. That virtual meeting resulted in the formation of AODT, a grassroots organization with six founding member organizations. Now with 16 nonprofits represented, including dance and musical companies, AODT is enthusiastically supporting the reopening of performing arts in the area.

What started in May 2020 as somewhat of a support group for these organizations, became a strong advocating alliance. Initial discussions included PPE, fundraising, and streaming options, but later shifted to joint letters to elected officials and the Governor's office requesting safe operating guidance. AODT representatives believe they played a significant role in establishing reopening standards. Now, these arts organizations are excited to welcome patrons back to live performances.

With local performing arts groups located in six different cities and with auditoriums ranging in seating capacity from 80-400, individual theatres may have hyper-local and/or specific Actors' Equity Association regulations to comply with that may vary from venue to venue. However, all AODT organizations are committed to adhering to CDC guidance that helps maintain the health and safety of their patrons, actors, crew, staff and volunteers. As local stages reopen, it will take genuine community support in the form of ticket sales, donations and volunteers to reinvigorate these nonprofits.

The Alliance of Desert Theatres currently includes representatives from the following performing arts groups: California Desert Chorale, Children's Playtime Productions, Coachella Valley Repertory (CVRep), Coachella Valley Symphony, Desert Ensemble Theatre, Desert Theatreworks, Dezart Performs, Green Room Theatre Company, Nickerson-Rossi Dance, North Star Theatre, Palm Canyon Theatre, PS Concerts, Palm Springs Dance Project, Palm Springs Gay Men's Chorus, Palm Springs International Dance Festival and Theatre 29. And, we welcome any others.

For more information about any of these organizations or AODT, visit www.aodt.org.

About Alliance of Desert Theatres:

UPCOMING MEMBER EVENTS

Childrens Playtime Productions

www.childrensplaytimeproductions.com (760) 303-1990

Adventures in Theater Summer Camp, Westfield Palm Desert - July 12-30

Youth Take The Stage, Westfield Palm Desert - August 8

Ongoing Karaoke, Sing Alongs, Workshops and more, coming soon

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, McCallum Theater - May 10-11, 2022

Coachella Valley Repertory

www.cvrep.org (760) 296-2966, Ext. 119

Waring International Piano Concert - Featuring Victor Schylatenko - June 24, 7 p.m.

Palm Springs Opera Guild - Featuring Jacquelynne Fonatine - July 25, 2 p.m.

The Latsos - Featuring the Music of Joe Giarrusso - August 22, 2 p.m.

Desert Ensemble Theatre

www.desertensembletheatre.org (760) 565-2476

Season 11 Opening Concert: Reunited and It Feels So Good - November 12-14

Four new productions, December through March

Dezart Performs

www.dezartperforms.org (760) 322-0179

2021-22 Season will kick off in October

Stay tuned for the Season announcement coming soon

Green Room Theatre Company

www.greenroomtheatrecompany.org (760) 696-2546

Teen Conservatory - A Midsummer Night's Dream - June 22 - July 31

Kids Conservatory - The Suessification of Romeo & Juliet - June 22 - July 31

The Merry Wives of Windsor - October 2021

Nickerson-Rossi Dance

www.nickersonrossidance.com (760) 992-6075

Summer Dance Workshop - July 5-24

Professional dance company working with local organizations to produce dance performances/festival, community outreach and comprehensive dance education including Palm Springs International Dance Festival

Palm Canyon Theatre

www.palmcanyontheatre.net (760) 323-5123

Summer Kids Camp - June 14-July 24

You're a Good Man Charlie Brown - July 9-18

25th Anniversary Season to Begin in September

Palm Springs Dance Project

www.PSDanceProject.org (760) 406-1414

2021-2022 Season will include a Dance Festival Event in early 2022, date TBA.

Season Launch Party and Release of 2021-2022 events schedule in November 2021

Now accepting applications from local students for dance scholarships and from local studios for dance training grants

Palm Springs International Dance Festival

www.palmspringsdancefest.com (760) 992-6075

Fall Series - October 21-24, 2021

Spring Gala - March 28 - April 3, 2022

Annual Dance Festival that presents live performances, master classes/workshops, residencies, dance film,

photography and fine art exhibits from national and International Artists

Theatre 29

www.theatre29.org (760) 361-4151

The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe - August 20-September 5

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder - October 1-24

A Christmas Carol, The Musical - November 19-December 12