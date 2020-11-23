YI Love Jewish Partners With Five JCC's To Broadcast Virtual Yiddish Tangos

Are you looking to lift your spirit in song while enjoying the joys of Yiddish culture?

Five Florida Jewish Community Centers will broadcast an exciting virtual one-hour performance of "Yiddish Tangos" exclusively for their members on Monday, November 30 at 7 p.m.

"Yiddish Tangos" brings passion to Yiddish music and appeals to audiences of all ages and ethnicities by fusing Yiddish melodies with tango rhythms that produce a distinct and sensuous sound embracing two distinct cultures.

This program has previously been featured at major festivals in South Florida and Europe.

To view the program, you must be a member of one of the five following Florida Jewish Community Centers:



a-? Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center in Boca Raton

a-? Dave and Mary Alper Jewish Community Center in Miami

a-? David Posnack Jewish Community Center in Davie

a-? Miami Beach Jewish Community Center

a-? Roth Family Jewish Community Center of Greater Orlando

The program is being hosted by YI Love Jewish, a Jewish cultural movement created by award-winning entertainer Avi Hoffman and his mother, renowned Columbia University Professor Miriam Hoffman, through their non-profit organization, the Yiddishkayt Initiative (YI). This program is part of YI's "Klezmer in Quarantine" series.

To launch this new partnership with local Jewish Community Centers, YI Love Jewish will present the highly popular virtual production of "Yiddish Tangos," featuring Hoffman, an award-winning entertainer, and world-renowned Klezmer scholar Maestro Aaron Kula.

The production is offered by YI through its signature "YI Love Jewish" brand. The concert will be broadcast LIVE on stage at the Levis JCC in Boca Raton.

"Yiddish Tangos is incredibly dear to my heart," Hoffman said. "Aaron Kula invited me to participate three or four years ago and I became so enamored with the music. We even did a show at an International Yiddish Theatre Festival in Romania where we were so well received."

"We were set to do about six more live shows when COVID hit," Hoffman continued. "We had to cancel those, but we did a show virtually in March that was a big hit with over 120,000 views. We are now looking at this upcoming show as a launch for YI Love Jewish providing JCCs and other organizations nationally with high-quality virtual programming for their members."

The participating JCCs are all very excited about this concert.

Stephanie Owitz, the Director of Arts, Culture and Learning for the Phyllis & Harvey Sandler Center of the Levis JCC, commented: "The Adolph & Rose Levis JCC has been providing extensive virtual programming since we have not been able to be together in person. We are very happy to be able to round out our virtual season with this uplifting program celebrating the joys of Jewish culture.

"Yiddish melodies with tango rhythms sound exactly like what we could all use right now and Avi Hoffman and Aaron Kula are absolutely two of the best!" she added.

To sign up to view this concert, make sure you are a member of one of the five participating JCCs and contact one of them for the necessary information.

For more information about the Yiddishkayt Initiative -- or to see a video of the March "Yiddish Tangos" performance -- visit www.yilovejewish.org.

