Riverside Theatre To Present The Broadway Tenors In Concert

Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell and Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses, presents The Broadway Tenors on the Stark Stage on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Featuring Matt Cavenaugh, Kevin Kern, and Kyle Dean Massey these Broadway stars have performed in original productions and revivals of some of the most exciting and iconic Broadway shows in history including: West Side Story, Les Misérables, Wicked, Pippin, 42nd Street, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jekyll & Hyde, Carousel, Anything Goes, Grease, Ragtime, Finding Neverland and many more!

With Musical Direction by Phil Reno and musicians Thomas Brinkley and Tommy Bradford, these celebrated leading men will showcase songs from Broadway's Golden Age to the newest hits currently being performed on stages around the world. Messrs. Cavenaugh, Kern, and Massey will delight Riverside's audience with renditions from: West Side Story, Hamilton, Cats, Evita, South Pacific, Finding Neverland, Next To Normal, Jersey Boys, and many more.

The Broadway Tenors perform November 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. on the Stark Stage at Riverside Theatre. Tickets are $55, $50, $45. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 772-231-6990 or online at www.riversidetheatre.com.

Riverside Theatre's 46TH Season includes: Thoroughly Modern Millie (January 7-26), Lost in Yonkers (February 4-23), La Cage aux Folles (March 10-29) and The Bodyguard (April 14 - May 3) on the Stark Stage and The 39 Steps (January 21 - February 9) and Bakersfield Mist (March 24 - April 12) on the Waxlax Stage.

The 2019-2020 Season is sponsored by: Wilmington Trust, Dale Sorensen Real Estate, The O'Haire Group - Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, The Corrigan Goddard Foundation, Alex MacWilliam Real Estate, Northern Trust, Vatland Honda, Star Suites, Nelson Morgan Wealth Management - Merrill Lynch, Vero Fitness, Rehmann, PNC Wealth Management, and Treasure & Space Coast Radio(WGYL, JACK FM, Ocean FM, B94, WTTB).





