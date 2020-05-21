Positions Available For Upcoming 2020/21 Season At The Lake Worth Playhouse

The Lake Worth Playhouse is seeking creative and passionate Scenic Designers, Lighting Designers, Directors, Choreographers and Music Directors for its 2020/21 Mainstage Season. Positions are also available for upcoming Black Box productions.

Parties seeking employment in Scenic Design or Lighting Design should submit resume and references to Executive Director Stephanie Smith at ssmith@lakeworthplayhouse.org.

Parties seeking employment in Directing, Choreography and Musical Direction should submit resume and references to Artistic Director Daniel Eilola at daniel@lakeworthplayhouse.org. All positions are paid (rate may depend on experience).

Lake Worth Playhouse is a non-profit community theatre with a diverse array of offerings, including award-winning dramas, comedies, musicals, area premieres, Broadway favorites, children's shows, ballets and operas on film, live concerts, improv comedy and alternative programming. In addition to its main stage theatrical fare, the Playhouse presents year-round independent and foreign films in the Stonzek Studio, an intimate black-box style theatre equipped with a large viewing screen and high-definition projection. The Playhouse is proud to offer a variety of educational programs for adults and children, as well as community outreach initiatives that bring cultural programs into the neighborhoods of underserved youth and also make theatre available free of charge for disadvantaged citizens in the community.

