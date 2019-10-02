Palm Beach Symphony's Meet The Artist Series Continues With Marc Reese

Arts lovers have another opportunity to gain a rare insider's look at the life of a professional musician as the Palm Beach Symphony's (PBS) Meet The Artist Series of casual meet-and-greet cocktail receptions continues with Marc Reese, PBS principal trumpet, on Thursday, October 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Symphony's new location at 400 Hibiscus Street, Suite 100 in West Palm Beach.

Reese is best known for his 17 years with the Empire Brass Quintet during which time he recorded and toured the globe contributing to the quintet's Signature Sound and virtuosity.

A highly regarded orchestral musician, Reese has played with the New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony and Cleveland Orchestra and has also recorded with the Boston Pops. He has performed at prestigious summer festivals including Tanglewood, Ravinia, Blossom, Marlboro and the Pacific Music Festival, where he also served on the faculty. He currently serves as an assistant dean and head of the brass department at Lynn University.

Reese is a native New Yorker who was in Juilliard's pre-college program and spent his teen summers studying at the Boston Symphony's Tanglewood Festival. In 2017, he founded the Roger Voisin Memorial Trumpet Competition at Lynn University, a triennial contest named after one of his most important mentors.

The series culminates with Nadine Asin, principal flute, on Thursday, November 7 at 5:30 p.m. Asin made her debut as a flutist with the Baltimore Symphony at age 16 before earning two degrees from the Juilliard School and playing for 20 years with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.

Tickets are $50 and available online at PalmBeachSymphony.org; by phone at (561)-281-0145; or by visiting the Palm Beach Symphony Box Office, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.





