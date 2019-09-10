Palm Beach Symphony Launches Meet the Artist series with Chauncey Patterson

What leads a seven-year-old boy to pick up a viola and then dedicate his life to mastering it? The answer will be revealed when Palm Beach Symphony launches its inaugural Meet the Artist Series with principal violist Chauncey Patterson on Thursday, September 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Conducted in an up-close-and-personal setting, the series of three meet-and-greet cocktail receptions presents a rare insider's look at the life of a professional musician as Symphony principal musicians share their backgrounds, personal stories and inspirations. The series will be presented in the Symphony's newly updated West Palm Beach location at 400 Hibiscus Street, Suite 100.

"The theme of our 46th season is 'Dare to Dream,' and nothing personifies that more than the supremely-talented artists and educators featured in our first Meet the Artist events," said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David H. McClymont. "Chauncey Patterson, Marc Reese and Nadine Asin all dreamed of being musicians when they were still quite young and they gave up other youthful pursuits to spend hours training. Today, they are at the top of their field and are encouraging a new generation. Meet the Artist provides an engaging, casual way to enjoy the Symphony by learning more about the artists on stage."

In addition to his role with Palm Beach Symphony, Patterson serves as principal viola for Florida Grand Opera, violist for the Bergonzi String Quartet at University of Miami and a member of the Nu Deco Ensemble. He has also served as principal violist of the Denver and Buffalo symphonies.

A resident of Miami, Patterson performed for 15 years with the Miami String Quartet, which played renowned concert stages such as Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall while garnering awards in the quartet competitions of London and Evian and becoming the first string quartet to win the Concert Artist Guild New York Competition. The quartet's recordings include The Ginastera Quartets, The Quartets of P?"teris Vasks, and The Saint-Saens and Faure String Quartets for the BMG Conifer label.

Associate professor of chamber music at Lynn Conservatory of Music, Patterson has made education a major component of his career and his faculty affiliations include: The Cleveland Institute of Music, Blossom School of Music, Kent State University, Hartt School of Music, Encore School for Strings, Eastern Music Festival, University of Charleston (W.V.), University of Denver, New World School of the Arts, Florida International University, the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee, and the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami.

Meet the Artist continues with Marc Reese, principal trumpet, on Thursday, October 17 at 5:30 p.m. A native New Yorker who was in Juilliard's pre-college program and spent his teen summers studying at the Boston Symphony's Tanglewood Festival, Reese played for 17 years with the Empire Brass Quintet. An assistant dean and head of the brass department at Lynn University, he's also played for the New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony and Cleveland Orchestra. In 2017, he founded the Roger Voisin Memorial Trumpet Competition at Lynn, a triennial contest named after one of his most important mentors.

The series culminates with Nadine Asin, principal flute, on Thursday, November 7, 5:30 p.m. Asin made her debut as a flutist with the Baltimore Symphony at age 16 before earning two degrees from the Juilliard School and playing for 20 years with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. She's also been associated for 40 years with the Aspen Music Festival and School and, as an advocate of new music, commissioned a flute concerto by the American composer Augusta Read Thomas, whose "Plea for Peace" will be heard on the Palm Beach Symphony's second Masterworks concert.

Tickets are $50 for individual events or a money-saving three-event subscription for $135. Buy tickets online at PalmBeachSymphony.org; by phone at (561)-281-0145; or by visiting the Palm Beach Symphony Box Office, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Photo by Miclen's Studio





