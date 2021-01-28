Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts Presents INTERSECTION OF LINCOLN AND PARKS

There will be two matinee performances – Sunday, February 28 at 2:00 pm and Sunday, March 7 at 2:00 pm.

Jan. 28, 2021  

Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts Presents INTERSECTION OF LINCOLN AND PARKS

The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts (PBIEA) will be celebrating Black History Month, by bringing the original play - INTERSECTION OF LINCOLN AND PARKS - to the Institute's stage. Production dates are Thursday-Saturday, February 25, 26 and 27 at 7:00 pm and Thursday-Saturday March 4, 5, and 6 at 7:00 pm. There will be two matinee performances - Sunday, February 28 at 2:00 pm and Sunday, March 7 at 2:00 pm.

Directed by Avery Somers and written/produced by Donna Carbone, INTERSECTION asks the audience to imagine what would have happened the night Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on the bus had the last living relative of Abraham Lincoln also been a passenger. February is the anniversary of Rosa Parks' birthday.

Carbone, who is a published author and playwright, serves as managing director at PBIEA. Under her leadership, productions have grown in size and number. During the shutdown caused by covid, she contacted friend and colleague Broadway star Avery Sommers and asked her to help achieve the goals she had set for the Institute.

Carbone and Sommers had been friends for a few years. They had worked together on Carbone's play, Shell of a Man, which Sommers directed. The show was a success! When they discussed casting for Intersection of Lincoln and Parks, they agreed that the perfect choice was PBIEA repertory company member, Audrena Scurry. Scurry appeared in Shell of a Man and, more recently, in Laughter: It's What's for Dinner at the Institute. She is what both Carbone and Sommers call "an actor's actor."

Carbone explained, "When you see someone who shines as a performer... someone who makes a performance seem effortless... that actor is a breed apart. He or she never complains about the exhausting work that goes into rehearsing. They do not talk about sleepless nights or nervous stomachs. They become the character they are portraying to such a degree that the audience forgets they are watching a show."

Sommers went on to say, "We are lucky to have been able to add two additional cast members who work as hard and give as much as Audrena. David Barnhart will play the role of R. Todd Lincoln Beckwith, Abraham Lincoln's last living relative. James Ferrigno will play the role of James Blake, the bus driver who was the catalyst for the events of December 1, 1955. Both are a part of the Institute's repertory company."

The Institute is located at: 115 U.S. Highway One - North Palm Beach in the Village Shoppes of North Palm Beach mall. More information and tickets, which cost $25.00, are available by calling Donna Carbone at 561 743-9955.

PBIEA is a community-minded non-profit. It is both a school and a theater. The Institute's focus is education through entertainment.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Break A Leg Sweatshirt
Beltress T-Shirt
Broadway T-Shirt


Related Articles View More Palm Beach Stories   Shows
Palm Beach Photographic Centre to Host FOTOfusion 2021 Photo

Palm Beach Photographic Centre to Host FOTOfusion 2021

The World Premier Of TIL THEFT DO US PART Debuts At The Off Broadway Palm Photo

The World Premier Of TIL THEFT DO US PART Debuts At The Off Broadway Palm

Yiddishkayt Initiative Announces Multi-Event Commemoration for International Holocaust Rem Photo

Yiddishkayt Initiative Announces Multi-Event Commemoration for International Holocaust Remembrance Day

South Florida Cappies Continues to Inspire and Train High School Theatre and Journalism St Photo

South Florida Cappies Continues to Inspire and Train High School Theatre and Journalism Students


More Hot Stories For You

  • Hermitage Artist Retreat's Upcoming Programs Include In-Person and Virtual Events
  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
  • WBTT Featured as Part of Janis Ian's 'The Better Times Project'
  • Van Wezel Announces Two Additional Virtual Performances in March