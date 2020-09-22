Palm Beach Institute For The Entertainment Arts Announces PLUCK YOU!

The show will take a light-hearted look at changing relationships as people get older.

Managing Director Donna M. Carbone announced that the Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts will welcome back audiences with a light-hearted look at changing relationships as people get older. Pluck You!, an original play, provides a look at three generations and their views on love and life over a 50 year span. "Aging is not easy," Carbone said. "Finding the laughter in the ludicrous is the best way to weather the storm."

Pluck You! will be presented as a stage reading with a twist. Most staged readings do not allow for set design or costuming. Actors merely sit on stage and read from a script. "We want to give our audience a visual frame reference. We want them to not only hear the play; we want them to see the story being told. While simplicity will be our foundation, we do believe the audience will have many reasons to nod in agreement with what the actors are saying and doing," explained Carbone. Comment cards will be provided so that audience members can leave their remarks.

The Friday and Saturday night shows begin at 7 pm. The Sunday matinee performance begins at 2:00 pm. Tickets will be limited to the first 25 people each day. Since the Institute is not like other theaters, social distancing is easily accomplished. "Our theater is more of a living room than an auditorium. We can remove seats and reconfigure the seating area with ease. The audience will be required to wear masks when entering but, once seated, they may remove them if they so choose." Carbone also mentioned that the Institute has been open since May 18th and no one... not staff, students or volunteers... has gotten sick.

Pluck You! is a humorous look at the aging process and both the physical and emotional changes that happen to men and women without warning. "The story is based on real conversations I have had with family and friends. Change is a given. How we deal with those changes determines the quality of life. My hope is that the audience will leave with tears in their eyes.. tears of laughter."

The play will be co-directed by Carbone, who is also the author, and Broadway veteran Avery Sommers, a celebrated actor/singer in her own right, who also teaches at the Institute. Carbone and Sommers have put their heads together to create a number of plays that will grace the Institute's stage in the months ahead.

The Institute is partnering with Entre Nous Bistro, which is located just 10 steps from the theatre's front door. Every ticket sold will include a 20% off dinner gift certificate. Ticket holders can use the certificate to enjoy a meal before the show.

Show time is 7:00 pm. Tickets are $20.00 and must be purchased in advance to avoid any social distancing issues at the door. Seating is limited and shows sell out quickly.

Information and tickets are available by calling 561 743-9955.

