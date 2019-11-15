ON BROADWAY will Open at the Barn Theatre

When ON BROADWAY opens at The Barn Theatre in Florida this New Year's weekend, Stuart's 49-year-old theatre will warmly welcome a world-renowned dancing upstart from "Chi-Town," maverick Michelle Spreadbury.

Alongside her costar and real-life partner, Nicky Wood (the show's writer and director), the dynamic duo will bring to life some of the most memorable moments in musical theatre history, as well as stepping into the shoes of the biggest stars in showbiz, including Debbie Reynolds and Gene Kelly, Gwen Verdon and Bob Fosse, Donna McKechnie and Michael Bennett, Ginger Rodgers and Fred Astaire, and many more.

Portraying the likeness of Ginger Rodgers seems to have become a habit for 21-year-old Spreadbury as she recently sailed the globe tap dancing across 26 countries and three continents as Ginger Rodgers in LIGHTS! CAMERA! MUSIC! aboard the Oceania Riviera.

Like Rodgers, Spreadbury began formal dance training at the age of two. "Honestly at that age it wasn't my choice. How could it be? My sisters all danced, so my mom signed me up and I've loved it ever since." said Spreadbury, the youngest of seven siblings.

In the Chicagoland area Spreadbury has trained with Nick Pupillo, Jay Fagan, Connie Fagan-Sweeney, Tre Dumas III and Ann McMann, as well as abroad with Kelly Inskip and at Broadway Theatre Project (where she and Wood met) with Debra McWaters, Herman Payne and Jason Samuels Smith.

Though Spreadbury was an honor roll student in high school and could have graduated top of her class had she not chosen to accept her diploma early, she bypassed college and began her professional career at the age of 17.

In May 2017 Spreadbury moved into a tiny house in San Diego where she pursued her commercial dance career, working as a California-based hip-hop and jazz funk dancer.

The following year Spreadbury's leap of faith took her on a magic carpet ride (quite literally) using her high-flying acrobatic background as the Magic Carpet in Disney's ALADDIN, A MUSICAL SPECTACULAR.

Spreadbury has appeared on stages in The Moscow Ballet's GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER, The Athenaeum's DANCE CHICAGO, Sea World's ELECTRIC OCEANS, Disney's A FANTASY COME TRUE and WISHES, Oceania's WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW, WORLD BEAT, HOT LATIN NIGHTS and MAMMA MIA, as well onscreen in NBC's hit TV series CHICAGO FIRE and CHICAGO P.D.

The advice she gives to fellow budding dancers? "Take risks! Don't limit yourself. Stepping outside of your comfort zone will only make you a stronger and more well rounded performer in the end."

Spreadbury is excited to take on this role in ON BROADWAY as it is her first time sharing the stage with Wood, in over four years. "In all my years I've never met someone with such a creative mind as him. When we're working together we keep our personal and professional lives separate, however, it's a lot of fun going to work with your best friend everyday."

Wood has headlined at the Barn in Florida since he was 11-years-old and has had a great part in the 501c3 theatre's fundraising efforts over the years.

"From the second I walked into the Barn Theatre I was welcomed with open arms! It feels like a family, and I couldn't be more excited to make my South Florida debut there." said Spreadbury.

The production's press release promises a show that will leave audiences singing along and wanting more. "If you're looking for some entertainment this holiday season you won't be disappointed."

ON BROADWAY: THEN AND NOW. Fri, Dec 27 @ 8 PM; Sat, Dec 28 @ 2 & 8 PM; Sun, Dec 29 @ 2 PM. Tickets $30. Call 772-287-4884or visit barn-theatre.com. 2400 SE Ocean Blvd., Stuart, FL





