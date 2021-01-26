Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nomination Deadline Approaching for Palm Beach Randolph A. Frank Prize For The Performing Arts

One to three individual performing artists and arts educators to be selected and awarded a total amount of $10,000.

Jan. 26, 2021  

The deadline to submit a nomination for the prestigious Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts is Monday, February 15.

With prizes totaling $10,000, one to three performing artists and dedicated educators will be recognized for enriching the quality of the performing arts in Palm Beach County.

Applications in the categories of performing artist, performing arts educator and emerging artist will be judged on the nominee's contribution to the enhancement of the cultural and artistic life of Palm Beach County, his or her commitment to excellence in the field and, when applicable, the nominee's teaching experience.

"Palm Beach Symphony is once again privileged to facilitate the awarding of the Randolph A. Frank Prize," said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. "The prize was established a dozen years ago and yet the impact in our community of previous and future honorees will continue to be felt for decades into the future as they inspire students and audiences."

Randolph A. Frank Prize Board Members Nancy and Jay Parker and founding chairman and acclaimed dance photographer Steven Caras created the award in memory of Dr. Frank, who was a strong champion of local arts organizations and artists during the early part of this century. Winners will be notified by March 1 and invited to attend an awards presentation this spring.

All established and emerging individuals who regularly perform or engage in performing arts education in Palm Beach County are eligible for consideration for the prize and may self-nominate or be nominated by a third party from within or outside the Palm Beach County community. While applicants do not need to be Palm Beach County residents, their work must be based primarily in the county.

Applicants may apply in only one category with the categories of performing artist and performing arts educator requiring a five-year demonstrated track record. Applicants in the emerging artist category should have at least a three-year demonstrated track record either as a performing artist or performing arts educator and be at least 21 years of age. Writers, designers and production technicians are not eligible.

Application criteria and details are available at the www.palmbeachsymphony.org/programs/randolph-a-frank-prize. Completed nominations should be emailed to ovazquez@palmbeachsymphony.org.


