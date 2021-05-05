Milagro Center Announces Major Fundraisier To Overcome Student Learning Losses From Pandemic

Milagro Center, which provides after-school academic and cultural arts programs to underserved children and teens in Delray Beach, will be hosting its biggest fundraising event of the year - "Showcase Under the Stars" - to overcome severe learning losses from the past year's Covid 19 pandemic.

The open-air event will be held Saturday, June 5, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Milagro Center's Community Art Garden in Delray Beach. Ticket prices are $75 each and include a complimentary drink, delicious lite bites, karaoke, live music, raffle and musical, dance, and artistic performances by the organization's talented youth and professional staff. This is a limited capacity event.

Event proceeds will be directed to turning COVID-19-related learning loss into learning gains for Milagro's underserved students through tutoring and academic support, according to Milagro Center President and CEO Barbara Stark.

"The past 13 months have been especially challenging and traumatic for schoolchildren of all ages, especially those who are underserved," said Stark. "To make up for the learning losses, Milagro Center needs to significantly increase its academic resources - from additional including tutors and reading intervention to specialized STEAM clinics and a seven-week summer camp program."

Funds raised at the Showcase Under the Stars event will directly affect the programs that make it possible for students to move up to the next grade, their ability to read on grade level, and graduate from high school, she added.

Milagro Center's "Showcase Under the Stars" will take place on Saturday, June 5 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the organization's Community Art Garden located at 346 SW. 6th Ave. Delray Beach, 33444. TICKETS: Tickets are $75 and include a complimentary drink, delicious lite bites, karaoke, live music, raffle, and entertainment galore!

Tickets can be purchased online at Milagro Center's website www.milagrocenter.org/event/showcase/ and on Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/milagro-centers-2021-showcase-under-the-stars-tickets-148785971847. This is a limited-capacity event.

Put your company in the spotlight! Sponsorships are available for $2,500 (Exclusive Presenting Sponsor), $1,000 (Premier Sponsors), and $500 (Prime Sponsors). For sponsorship information, please contact Barbara Stark, 561 279-2970 x101 or bstark@milagrocenter.org.