Lake Worth Playhouse to Host Acting Class For Adults

Classes begin February 24.

Feb. 8, 2021  

Lake Worth Playhouse announces new class: Fundamentals of Acting for Adults.

This class will explore the craft of stage acting with an emphasis on developing believable characters through class exercises, individual work with the instructor, as well as scene work with other students.

Fundamentals of Acting For Adults
Instructor: David Simson
Wednesdays: 5:30-7:00
Dates: 2/24/21 - 4/27/21 (6 weeks) NO CLASS 3/17/21
Ages 16+

Register Now


