Lake Worth Playhouse to Host Acting Class For Adults

Lake Worth Playhouse announces new class: Fundamentals of Acting for Adults.

This class will explore the craft of stage acting with an emphasis on developing believable characters through class exercises, individual work with the instructor, as well as scene work with other students.

Fundamentals of Acting For Adults

Instructor: David Simson

Wednesdays: 5:30-7:00

Dates: 2/24/21 - 4/27/21 (6 weeks) NO CLASS 3/17/21

Ages 16+

Register Now