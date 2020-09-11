Lake Worth Playhouse Announces 68th Season

Productions include ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE, DEATHTRAP and more!

Lake Worth Playhouse's 68th Season of live theatre features a down home look at one the most influential vocalists of the 20th Century,The longest running thriller in Broadway history, A Pulitzer Prize Winning contemporary musical about the complexity of mental illness and its effect on a family, a riveting portrait of one of the greatest Jazz singers of all time and a gender bending, electrifying rock-and-roll odyssey.

January 7-24, 2021

"Always...Patsy Cline" is more than a tribute to the legendary country singer who died tragically at age 30 in a plane crash in 1963. The show is based on a true story about Cline's friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in l961, and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death.

The musical play, complete with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of Patsy' unforgettable hits such as Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, Sweet Dreams and Walking After Midnight...27 songs in all. The show's title was inspired by Cline's letters to Seger, which were consistently signed "Love ALWAYS... Patsy Cline."

"Always...Patsy Cline" has enjoyed great success all over the United States, including a successful run off-Broadway. It has been one of the most produced musicals in America according to American Theatre Magazine. "Always...Patsy Cline" has also been enjoyed internationally by audiences in Canada, the UK and Australia.

DEATHTRAP

February 18 - March 7, 2021



Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college-a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Sidney's plan, devised with his wife's help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it? DEATHTRAP provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness, and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment.

NEXT TO NORMAL

MARCH 25 - APRIL 11, 2021

Next to Normal, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal was also chosen as "one of the year's ten best shows" by critics around the country, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and The New York Times.

Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart. Next to Normal is an emotional powerhouse that addresses such issues as grieving a loss, ethics in modern psychiatry, and suburban life and takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart.

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL

APRIL 29 - MAY 16, 2021

The time is 1959, a seedy bar in Philadelphia. The audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday's last performances, given four months before her death. More than a dozen musical numbers - including "What a Moonlight Can Do," "Crazy He Calls Me," "Easy Living," Strange Fruit," "Taint Nobody's Biz-ness If I Do," and "God Bless the Child" - are interlaced with salty, often humorous, reminiscences to project a riveting portrait of the lady and her music.

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

JUNE 3-20, 2021



Brilliantly innovative, heartbreaking, and wickedly funny, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH is the landmark musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask that is "groundbreaking and undoubtedly ahead of its time" (Entertainment Weekly). This genre-bending, fourth-wall-smashing musical sensation, with a pulsing score and electrifying performances, tells the story of one of the most unique characters to ever hit the stage. Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and winner of four 2014 Tony Awards® including Best Musical Revival, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH played to record-breaking sell-out crowds on Broadway and promises to take North America by storm.

