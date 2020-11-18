Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Presents Avery Sommers

For its first official presentation of the 2020-2021 season, the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is offering one of South Florida's favorite singers in an intimate and deliciously eclectic performance perfect for the holiday season-and due to popular demand a special matinee has been added.

December 19 at 7:30 pm (Saturday)

December 20 at 2 pm (Sunday)

Best of Avery Sommers

In a tapestry of songs that includes spirituals, gospel, and blues; Avery Sommers shares her journey on the way to fully embracing her voice. She is a South Florida treasure and Broadway veteran with charismatic stage presence.

On Broadway, Sommers appeared with Ken Page in Ain't Misbehavin' replacing Nell Carter. Other Broadway credits include Broadway, Chicago, Showboat and Platinum. She was in the first national tour of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (starring Ann-Margret) and played Matron Mama Morton in the first national tour of the Broadway show, Chicago, winning a Los Angles Ovation Award.

A frequent headliner at the former Royal Room Cabaret at The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach, Sommers earned plaudits for her performance in The Little Foxes at Palm Beach Dramaworks, and was nominated for a Carbonell Award for her role in Hairspray at Actor's Playhouse in Coral Gables. Most recently, she was the musical showstopper in the Centennial Celebration of the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County.

A member of the Honorary Board of Advisors for The Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook, Sommers sold out several previous one-woman shows at the Kravis Center, and is the recipient of the Best Actress Award given by The Arts and Entertainment Magazine of South Florida and the prestigious Silver Palm Award for Outstanding Contributions to the South Florida Theater Season 2015-2016.

Independent film credits include Immigration Tango, which earned her the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 2010 Monaco International Film Festival, and Lost Everything, for which she was nominated for Best Actress.

Rinker Playhouse

Table of 4: $120

A table cost includes admission to the purchaser and up to 3 guests.

How to Purchase a Table:

Please visit www.kravis.org/sommers. Or email boxoffice@kravis.org and someone will respond within 24 hours, Monday-Friday.

Need to Know Before You Go:

+ Social distancing will be in effect in all areas.

+ CDC recommended masks are required.

+ Temperature checks will be performed prior to entry.

+ Park on Level 3 in the Kravis Center parking garage to avoid use of elevator or stairs.

+ Doors open at 6:30 pm on December 19 and 1 pm on December 20.

+ Table side service only for food and beverage.

+ Limited Cabaret-Style Seating, sold as tables of 4.

+ Parties seated upon arrival. We ask that you not change tables once you are seated.

