Kravis Center Invites Community To 'Kravis On Broadway' Announcement At Rosemary Square

The Great White Way is coming to West Palm Beach in a big way, with The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts' Kravis On Broadway 2020/2021 Season Announcement event at Rosemary Square. The free, community gathering, hosted by Virginia of 97.9 WRMF's The KVJ Show, takes place on February 17 from 7:30 pm to 8 pm at Rosemary Square.

Everyone is invited to gather on the lawn, register to win tickets and be among the first to hear about the hit Broadway shows coming to town next season during this free, festive gathering. Il Bellagio Italian Restaurant is offering 20 percent discount for dinner (food only) to anyone attending the Kravis On Broadway Season Announcement pre or post event.

The Kravis On Broadway Season Announcement takes place Monday, February 17 from 7:30 pm to 8 pm at Rosemary Square, located at 700 Rosemary Avenue in Downtown West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit kravis.org.





