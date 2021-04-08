Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Presents KRAVIS CREATES! Virtual Summer Arts Program

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Connect, imagine and create your world through the performing arts. Young artists, ages 7 -18, will be guided by the Kravis Center's professional teaching artists through creative week-long workshops in various arts specialties, including acting, dance, playwriting, spoken word and stop motion filmmaking.

Virtual weekly classes start June 21 and run through July 30, 2021

Space Quest: Write Your Own Journey! - June 21 -25, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join Stephanie Anarumo this summer for an original script building summer course designed for ages 9-15. Over the course of a week, students will learn the basics of theater performance and will work together to create and perform an original script.

Writing for the Theater: Monologues, Scenes and Short Plays - June 28 - July 2, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Taught by Dr. Susan Wemette, this course will guide writers, ages 11 -18 through the process of creating three pieces of dramatic writing: a monologue, a short scene and a ten-minute play.

Architext - July 12 - 16, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Taught by Jashua Sa-Ra, this class covers writing and performing lyrical language for ages 11-18. The course produces self-confidence, enhances literacy, activates creativity, and prepares students to perform their own works in front of audiences.

Ready, Set, Stop Motion! - July 12 - 16, 1 to 2 p.m.

The Kravis Center's Film & Video Department offers this highly imaginative class where students, ages 7-10 will learn camera, lighting, and basic stop motion techniques, as they enjoy conceptualizing, producing, and finalizing their very own stop motion scene to be showcased on the final day.

Dance it Out! In Musical Theater - July 19 - 23, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

§ Lindsay Bell provides an active and engaging Musical Theater dance class where students, ages 9-13 will not only focus on dance technique, but they will explore various dance styles used in Broadway shows.

House of Visual Art - July 26 - 30, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Students, ages 8-14 will learn the fundamentals of basic drawing by using items in your home to create sculptures and crafts.

COST: $125 per week of classes

· CONTACT: To sign-up for the Kravis Creates! Virtual Summer Arts Program please visit www.kravis.org/education-community/classes/. For more information on the Kravis Center, visit our official website www.kravis.org.