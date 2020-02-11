IT WAS A VERY GOOD YEAR Comes to The Lake Worth Playhouse

Tony Sands Productions presents: It Was a Very Good Year, A Multimedia Tribute to Frank Sinatra.

Ticket Price: (All Seats) - $25

This show is a must -see for any Sinatra fan a multi extravaganza for the eyes and ears! Tony has incorporated video stunning graphics that entice you the moment the stage lights dim and the music begins. The show starts with Sinatra's early days with Tommy Dorsey to the bright lights of New York City to his come back at Madison Square Garden the "Main Event". Tony is uncanny portraying Frank's mannerism and singing voice, will take the audience on a musical journey. It's as if Frank walked off of the screen and on to the stage to perform for the audience. Don't miss this one of a kind musical tribute to Frank Sinatra staring Tony Sands.

Lake Worth Playhouse is a non-profit community theatre with a diverse array of offerings, including award-winning dramas, comedies, musicals, area premieres, Broadway favorites, children's shows, ballets and operas on film, live concerts, improv comedy and alternative programming. In addition to its main stage theatrical fare, the Playhouse presents year-round independent and foreign films in the Stonzek Theatre, an intimate black-box style theatre equipped with a large viewing screen and high-definition projection. The Playhouse is proud to offer a variety of educational programs for adults and children, as well as community outreach initiatives that bring cultural programs into the neighborhoods of underserved youth and also make theatre available free of charge for disadvantaged citizens in the community.





