I HATE HAMLET, SWEET CHARITY and More to Be Presented in Maltz Jupiter Theatre's 2020-2021 Season

Enjoy Broadway in your backyard with the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's 2020/21 season!

With just the ticket for everyone, the award-winning regional theatre's upcoming season will begin with I Hate Hamlet (October 25 - November 8), Paul Rudnick's hilarious comedy in which rising star Andrew Rally is visited by the ghost of a legendary actor who is determined to convince the young artist to pursue a life on the stage. We continue with Sweet Charity (December 1 - 20), the Tony Award®-nominated smash hit that captures all the humor and heartbreak of life in the Big Apple. Next up is Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (January 12 - 31), the uproarious and hysterical comedic musical that follows the adventures of two charismatic swindlers as they compete to con a heiress in the beautiful French Riviera. Then join us for Good People (February 14 - 28), the Tony Award®-nominated dramatic comedy about working class American struggles, hopes and dreams. Our incredible season ends with Sunset Boulevard (March 9 - 28), the Tony Award®-winning musical masterpiece of obsession, romance and the golden age of Hollywood stars.

"We'd like to invite audiences to get ready to laugh with the rowdy comedy I Hate Hamlet and embrace a hopeless romantic's zany search for 'the one' in Sweet Charity," said Andrew Kato, the Theatre's producing artistic director and chief executive. "Then travel to the luxurious French Riviera for the uproarious and hysterical comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and then to Boston, where a blue collar worker finds herself fired from her job and confronting her past in Good People. Then help us end the season with the magnificent and beloved musical about stardom, Sunset Boulevard."

With many of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's productions selling out well before they open, becoming a season subscriber is the best way to lock in the best seats at the best rate. Subscribers are able to book their seats and make exchanges in advance of the public sale.

In addition to its season productions, the Theatre will present an exciting lineup of all-new limited engagements (not included in subscriptions) and several popular favorites. November will bring an extra-special benefit to the Theatre: 2019 Tony Award® winner Stephanie J. Block of The Cher Show, who will headline the Theatre's eighth annual Tony Award® winner benefit concert. April will bring Grammy Award®-winning bassist Jason Newsted (former bassist for Metallica) and The Chophouse Band, who will perform an exclusive concert to benefit the Theatre's Conservatory.

It's time to become a new subscriber or renew your season subscription to get the best seats available. The Theatre is offering two convenient subscription plans, the five-play and the opt-out of one, for the Theatre's 2020/21 season.

Patrons may purchase subscriptions for club level premium seats in the Theatre's premium space, The Green Room, and enjoy the stylish lounge and amenities throughout the season. Amenities include spacious 23" seats, a lounge with a private bar and restrooms, one free drink of choice with ticket purchase (evening performances only for season shows), panoramic views of the stage and a private entrance and elevator.

Subscriptions begin at $234. Subscribers save up to 13 percent on single ticket prices. Subscribers also get one fee-free ticket exchange per ticket per show, and advance notice and ability to purchase tickets to limited engagements and other special events. Subscription groups of 20 or more receive an additional discount.

In addition to its season productions, the Theatre will present an exciting lineup of all-new limited engagements (not included in subscriptions) and several popular favorites. New shows include an evening of charm and wit with Steinway artist, pianist and composer Julian Gargiulo with Pianist with the Hair (October 17); the unmistakable sounds of Motown with Destination Motown (January 2); a tribute to Elton John with the high-energy show Yellow Brick Road (February 3); a night of the Piano Man's greatest hits with Live at the Garden: The Music of Billy Joel (February 4); and a stunning and dazzling live concert show that performs the music of Paul McCartney with The McCartney Years (February 5).

"The Maltz Jupiter Theatre has entertainment for everyone with our 2020/21 season of special events and concerts," said Dana Munson, the Theatre's director of marketing. "In addition to our popular annual Capitol Steps' New Year's Eve show, we're thrilled to bring an all-new lineup of one-night-only performances, including an evening of the Carpenters' greatest hits with Top of the World: A Carpenters Tribute in February and three dynamic, spectacular tribute concerts in April: Best of the Eagles, Odyssey Road: Tribute to Journey and a dazzling tribute to Prince with The Prince Project."

Here's a look at the shows featured in the Theatre's 2020/21 season:

I Hate Hamlet

October 25 - November 8, 2020

By Paul Rudnick

In Paul Rudnick's hilarious comedy, the ghost of legendary actor John Barrymore, dressed as Hamlet, has returned to his old apartment in New York to convince television star Andrew Rally to take an offer to play Hamlet. Andrew is torn when he receives an offer from a Hollywood friend for a lucrative part in a huge television show. Does he take on the dream role to play Hamlet or does he pursue the life of a celebrity with all of its fame and glory?

Sweet Charity

December 1 - 20, 2020

Book by Neil Simon

Music by Cy Coleman

Lyrics by Dorothy Fields

Dance hall hostess Charity Hope Valentine has had a rough time when it comes to finding "the one." In spite of one misfortune after another, Charity is optimistic and still believes in true love. She isn't ready to give up on her dreams of settling down with the right guy in this high-energy, dance-filled, comedic musical sensation. A Tony Award®-nominated musical, Sweet Charity captures all the humor and heartbreak of life in the Big Apple.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

January 12 - 31, 2021

Book by Jeffrey Lane

Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek

The arrival of American Soap Queen Christine Colgate in the French Riviera has attracted the attention of conmen Lawrence Jameson and Freddy Benson. The two scoundrels agree to a competition: the first to swindle $50,000 gets the right to exclusively deceive and cheat in this uproarious and hysterical Tony Award®-nominated comedic musical.

Good People

February 14 - 28, 2021

By David Lindsay-Abaire

Margie Walsh, a lifelong resident of Southside Boston, is out of a job with bills piling up. When her old high-school flame, now a successful doctor, throws a party for his affluent friends, Margie decides to crash it hoping to find work. What unfolds is a confrontation about choices and their consequences in this Tony Award®-nominated dramatic comedy about working class American struggles and hopes with a keen sense of dialogue, dynamic characters, and the right balance of hard truths with warm laughs.

Sunset Boulevard

March 9 - 28, 2021

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Book and Lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton

Based on the Billy Wilder film

It's 1949 in Hollywood and Screenwriter Joe Gillis can't catch a break until he meets silent film starlet Norma Desmond. Overestimating her relevance and looking to return to the spotlight, Desmond hires Gillis to edit her script. When Gillis looks for a life greater than Norma's plaything, the dream twists into a dramatic nightmare with no way out in this three-time Tony Award®-winning musical masterpiece of fame and tragedy.

Here's a look at the Theatre's 2020/21 special productions, all-new limited engagements and more:

Pianist With The Hair

Saturday, October 17, 2020

Steinway artist, pianist, and composer Julian Gargiulo leads an evening of classical music with wit and charm that completely redefines the concert experience. An international sensation, don't miss the show that will have you laughing out loud and mesmerized from start to finish. Sponsored by Bonnie Osher. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

Stephanie J. Block - Maltz Jupiter Theatre's Eighth Annual Tony Award® Winner Benefit Concert

Saturday, November 14, 2020

Stephanie J. Block has established herself as one of the most relevant and versatile voices in contemporary musical theatre recently winning the 2019 Tony Award® for Best Actress in a Musical, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical portraying Star in The Cher Show. Join us at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre for an unforgettable concert by one of Broadway's greatest. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $50.

Capitol Steps - New Year's Eve

Thursday, December 31, 2020

Back by popular demand, join us for a hilarious evening that pokes fun at our nation's biggest personalities in Capitol Steps. Featuring the kings and queens of political wit, this new show dives into the hilarity, and insanity of our wild democracy. Showtimes are 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets start at $65.

Destination Motown

Saturday, January 2, 2021

Destination Motown features The Sensational Soul Cruisers performing a tribute to Motown. The band features four lead choreographed vocalists who deliver the best of The Jackson Five, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye and so many other Motown greats. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Yellow Brick Road

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

There is no other performer who looks and sounds so much like Elton John, nor any tribute act that provides the experience of being at an actual Elton John concert the way Yellow Brick Road does. You'll be clapping and singing along to favorites like "Rocket Man," "Tiny Dancer," and "I'm Still Standing." Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Live at the Garden: The Music of Billy Joel

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Join us for a night of wit and Billy Joel's greatest hits. Live at the Garden: The Music of Billy Joel is a musical tribute conceived and presented with stunning piano playing, amazing lead vocals, and an eerily similar stage look to the Piano Man himself. Don't miss unforgettable hits like "Uptown Girl," "We Didn't Start the Fire," and "New York State of Mind." Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

The McCartney Years

Friday, February 5, 2021

Hailed by the original Beatles promoter as "The Best On The Scene," The McCartney Years is a period-true, technically stunning and explosive live concert show that performs the music of Paul McCartney spanning two decades from The Beatles to Wings. You'll jump out of your seat to clap, sing and dance to songs including "I Want to Hold Your Hand," "Band On the Run," and "Live and Let Die." Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Top of the World: A Carpenters Tribute

Saturday, February 6, 2021

Top of The World is the world's premiere tribute to the Carpenters! Fronted by singer Debbie Taylor, her Karen Carpenter vocal resemblance is absolutely astonishing. You'll experience "Yesterday Once More" as Debbie and her band take you on a nostalgic journey through the Carpenters greatest hits while sharing some of the backstories behind the music. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Jason Newsted and The Chophouse Band: Benefit Concert for the Maltz Jupiter Theatre Goldner Conservatory of Performing Arts

Saturday, April 3, 2021

Grammy Award®-winning bassist Jason Newsted (former bassist for Metallica) and The Chophouse Band offer an evening of original and classic Americana music developed over 25+ years. Featuring a collection of local and national artists, Jason Newsted and The Chophouse Band cover classic folk songs from legendary acts of the likes of Johnny Cash, Tom Waits, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, and many more!

Benefitting the Goldner Conservatory of Performing Arts, join us for a night of time-honored classics and innovative compositions. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

Best of the Eagles

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Best of the Eagles is the top Eagles tribute band in America, performing their greatest hits from the 70's, 80's and beyond. Each member performs and sings the songs just like the original members providing the most authentic recreation next to seeing the Eagles live. Rock out to the classics including "Hotel California," "Take It Easy," and more! Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Odyssey Road: Tribute to Journey

Friday, April 9, 2021

Odyssey Road was formed with only one intention: to perform the greatest hit songs ever recorded by the legendary rock group Journey. This five-piece powerhouse vocal quintet perfectly captures the group's music and style and will have you singing along to popular favorites like "Wheel in the Sky," "Open Arms," "Faithfully," and many more. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

The Prince Project

Saturday, April 10, 2021

Together with a dazzling light show, costume changes, and audience interaction, this two and a half hour jammed packed show is like no other tribute band! With songs like "Little Red Corvette," "Purple Rain," and "When Doves Cry," you will be left dazzled by the authentic "purple" experience. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Season subscriptions are currently on sale. Renewing subscribers have until April 5 to renew their subscription to be entered into the Maltz Jupiter Theatre VIP Sweepstakes, which includes reserved parking for one season, two drinks for each performance, access to the Imagine Room, two tickets to every limited engagement and two tickets to the 2021 gala for the winner and a guest.

Existing renewing subscribers are seated first (upon sending back their renewal form sent via mail). New subscribers are seated in the order in which they are received, so sending in a new form as soon as possible offers the best seating options.

Single play and musical tickets go on sale August 17 at 10 a.m. (Subscribers may purchase single tickets and request exchanges starting a week in advance: August 10 at 10 a.m.) Single tickets for special productions, special engagements and limited engagements go on sale February 3 at 10 a.m.

For more information about current and upcoming shows at the Theatre, call (561) 575-2223 or visit www.jupitertheatre.org. For more information on bringing your group to the Theatre, contact group sales associate Lina Lacy at (561) 972-6117.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You