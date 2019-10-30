Delray Beach Creative Arts School Adds Drama To Its Repertoire

Beginning November 12, Old School Square's Creative Art School will offer an ongoing Drama curriculum for Adults.

Drama curriculum instructor is John McMullen, MFA Carnegie Mellon University, a professional director and theatre critic, former instructor at City College of San Francisco and CMU, playwright ("Blood Tango the Musical"), and author.

Classes are for actors and non-actors: 'Playgoing: Learn how to talk about" where we read a play, attend a local production; learn how to critique "so you can impress your friends over after-theatre cocktails!"; "Acting Out" that gives both newbies and experienced actors practical and immediately usable skills; and "Auditioning for the Stage" plus an intensive 2-day workshop on those skills in April.

Fall and winter classes include an Advanced Acting Course and another course for actors and non-actors, "Your Voice-how to be heard and understood in the back of the theatre--or the back of the boardroom." McMullen promises to, "Teach things you don't learn in acting school." His website: DramaTeacherDelrayBeach.com.

"We couldn't be more excited to have John McMullen join our team at the Creative Arts School. John brings years of experience to Delray Beach with his drama courses which have previously never been a part of our curriculum." Says Creative Arts School Director, Sharon Morgan.

At Old School Square, "we're constantly evolving how art meets community and by expanding this new opportunity to our community and emerging artists, we're creating a new way for people to express themselves" says COO, Holland Ryan.

Registration for fall and winter terms is open at OldSchoolSquare.org.





