Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum To Host Free Zoom Lecture On Historic Preservation, May 20

Mary Csar, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum, today announced that the nonprofit organization is hosting a FREE Zoom lecture for local property owners, history buffs and the general public in honor of National Historic Preservation Month (May): The Significance of Historic Preservation, presented by Bonnie Dearborn.

Scheduled for Thursday, May 20, at noon, the lecture will focus on the importance of historic preservation in every community and how it can positively impact property owners.

"This virtual lecture is the perfect opportunity to learn about the importance of historic preservation and how historic properties can contribute to the history and quality of life in Boca Raton," promises presenter Bonnie Dearborn, president of Dearborn Historic Preservation, Inc.

"My ongoing passion is to protect historically significant buildings, and I help to get properties listed on the Local and National Register of Historic Places, create historic districts and advise clients on appropriate alteration," she adds.

To sign up for this FREE Zoom lecture or to become a BRHS&M member, please contact Patricia Fiorillo at research@BocaHistory.org.